Prix du Cadran: Kyprios destroys rivals in ParisLongchamp romp despite hanging across track to the stands

Kyprios veered violently across the track but survived the late drama after pulling clear to run out an impressive winner of the Group One Qatar Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp on Saturday.

Aidan O'Brien's four-year-old confirmed his status as the new king of the staying division, adding another top prize to an already brilliant CV that includes this year's Ascot Gold Cup and the Irish St Leger.

A clear favourite after winning each of his five runs this campaign, the chestnut ran in mid-division under Ryan Moore until the turn for home, when he strode into a significant lead.

Though there was not a horse close enough to jeopardise his success, the colt did create a little drama in the final furlong as he veered dramatically left before the line.

His chances were never hindered, however, and he still prevailed by 20 lengths from outsider Almacado Gree.

Brian Ellison's Tashkhan came home third, ahead of Princess Zoe And Lismore. Second favourite Quickthorn finished a long way back in sixth, as two failed to finish the two-and-a-half-mile marathon in the gruelling soft ground in the French capital.

Image: Ryan Moore enjoyed a double on the day at ParisLongchamp and rides Arc favourite Luxembourg on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.05pm

O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "He's an incredible horse and has an unbelievable capacity. He's always in second gear.

"Halfway up the straight he thought: 'My race is done and this is where I came out!' He gets so lazy and relaxed and I think he decided he was coming home.

"He was so far in front, Ryan could probably have popped off him and popped back up again! For the future, we'll know not to go too early with him."

Asked if we'd see Kyprios again this year, O'Brien said: "I'm not sure where he'd go if we were to. There's the mile-and-a-half in America and Hong Kong but he's done plenty so we'll take him home and see. He won't rush back."