Today on Sky Sports Racing: Red-hot Brian Hughes returns with four Sedgefield rides

Hughes already has 82 winners this season and has every chance of adding to that tally at Sedgefield on Wednesday; veteran Minella Voucher goes after a fourth straight win for the Alexandra Dunn team; watch Sedgefield on Sky Sports Racing
Tuesday 4 October 2022 14:55, UK
Brian Hughes has made an excellent start to his champion jockey defence and looks to have every chance of more winners at Sedgefield this afternoon on Sky Sports Racing.
Hughes heads to Sedgefield with last time out winner Calliope possibly his best chance in the Paxtons - The Caseih No.1 UK&Roi Dealer Handicap Hurdle (2:15) for Dianne Sayer.
The nine-year-old made no mistake at Perth last month and will have to shoulder an extra 7lb but might be able to defy that penalty.
Tracy Waggott's Hajey looks of interest having won his last two starts, albeit they were over 200 days ago. Joie De Vivre is also worth considering having run on the flat three weeks ago for the Martin Todhunter team.
Watch Chepstow's Jumps Season Opener all live on Sky Sports Racing on October 7-8
The evergreen 11-year-old Minella Voucher is in the form of his life and looks to have found an excellent opportunity to make it four-in-a-row in the Rainton Construction Handicap Chase (2:50).
Assuming that his most recent success at Fontwell just five days ago hasn't taken a toll on the Alexandra Dunn-trained veteran, he will take some beating under apprentice rider Philip Armson.
Of his six rivals, Toby Wynne - who rode Minella Voucher on his three successes - partners Oceans Red for the Greenall and Guerriero team while Atomic Angel was a beaten favourite last time for Sue Corbett.
Watch as the British Flat season reaches a dramatic finale at Ascot on Qipco Champions Day, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday October 15
If the Dianne Sayer team hasn't got off the mark by this point, they will have a superb chance to do so with the in-form Tico Times in the Fairfield Handicap Chase (3:25).
The nine-year-old has thrived of late with three wins in five starts, and already has wins over the course and distance so looks primed to land again.
Ben Haslam will look to rejuvenate the JP McManus-owned Arthur's Quay, while Bempton Cliffs is worth another look after beating Ragamuffin back in May at Warwick.
Wednesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds
Watch every race from Sedgefield live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, October 5.