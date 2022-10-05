Today on Sky Sports Racing: Red-hot Brian Hughes returns with four Sedgefield rides

Brian Hughes has made an excellent start to his champion jockey defence and looks to have every chance of more winners at Sedgefield this afternoon on Sky Sports Racing.

2.15 Sedgefield - Can Calliope follow up?

Hughes heads to Sedgefield with last time out winner Calliope possibly his best chance in the Paxtons - The Caseih No.1 UK&Roi Dealer Handicap Hurdle (2:15) for Dianne Sayer.

The nine-year-old made no mistake at Perth last month and will have to shoulder an extra 7lb but might be able to defy that penalty.

Tracy Waggott's Hajey looks of interest having won his last two starts, albeit they were over 200 days ago. Joie De Vivre is also worth considering having run on the flat three weeks ago for the Martin Todhunter team.

2.50 Sedgefield - Minella Voucher in line for fourth straight success

The evergreen 11-year-old Minella Voucher is in the form of his life and looks to have found an excellent opportunity to make it four-in-a-row in the Rainton Construction Handicap Chase (2:50).

Assuming that his most recent success at Fontwell just five days ago hasn't taken a toll on the Alexandra Dunn-trained veteran, he will take some beating under apprentice rider Philip Armson.

Of his six rivals, Toby Wynne - who rode Minella Voucher on his three successes - partners Oceans Red for the Greenall and Guerriero team while Atomic Angel was a beaten favourite last time for Sue Corbett.

3.25 Sedgefield - Consistent Tico Times goes for sixth chase win

If the Dianne Sayer team hasn't got off the mark by this point, they will have a superb chance to do so with the in-form Tico Times in the Fairfield Handicap Chase (3:25).

The nine-year-old has thrived of late with three wins in five starts, and already has wins over the course and distance so looks primed to land again.

Ben Haslam will look to rejuvenate the JP McManus-owned Arthur's Quay, while Bempton Cliffs is worth another look after beating Ragamuffin back in May at Warwick.

