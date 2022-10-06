Today on Sky Sports Racing: Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls send runners to Worcester

Jumping heavyweights Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson both send some interesting runners to Worcester – live on Sky Sports Racing – as the National Hunt season begins to hot up.

2.06 Worcester - Rainyday Woman looks to make flawless start

Popular mare Rainyday Woman has been found a nice opportunity to make a winning chase debut in the Gascentre Blast EBF Mares' Novices' Chase (2:06) for champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

The seven-year-old won three times over the smaller obstacles last season including a Listed race at Taunton, before struggling in classier races, one being on Lingfield's Winter Million card.

She could well thrive over fences and takes on four rivals on first chasing run, including the 127-rated Voice Of Calm from the Emma Lavelle yard.

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede are also represented with Fortunes Melody, with regular rider Daryl Jacob in the saddle for Harry Fry.

4.30 Worcester - Shearer bids to score for Nicholls

The Cazoo Novices' Hurdle (4:30) looks to be particularly interesting with all four contenders looking to have some sort of chance on paper, none more so than the Paul Nicholls-trained Shearer.

The six-year-old won a competitive Newbury handicap last season but disappointed at the Scottish National meeting - this looks a step down in quality in comparison and he should go well.

Warren Greatrex's High Stakes ran in the Challow Hurdle last season and won't face anything as good as winner Stage Star in this heat - Red Happy and Big Nasty would also have a good chance at the weights.

3.51 Worcester - Chives returns after a year off for Henderson

The previously progressive Chives returns from a 387-day absence and might have been nicely treated to strike again in the Get Pulling With PJ Nicholls Ssangyong Handicap Hurdle (3:51).

Ben Ffrench Davis takes a valuable 7lb off the top weight and has won three of last four starts, albeit that was over a year ago.

In a decent little race, the consistent Jaunty Soria (Neil Mulholland) could provide the biggest danger with Sam Twiston-Davies in the saddle.

Thurssday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Worcester live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, October 6.