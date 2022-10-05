Ben Pauling in flying form at new yard on golf course as trainer reveals rare Classic dream with Polly Pott

Those who brave the early start for a round of golf at Naunton Downs are likely to catch a unique glimpse at the stars of one of the most in-form racing yards in the country.

Set alongside the well-kept course is the secret to a remarkable resurgence from Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Ben Pauling.

A two-year vision of Ben and his wife Sophie, the Pauling team moved into their new home in April and have been in flying form ever since.

A five-metre wide six-furlong gallop, inspired by a trip to Joseph O'Brien's stables in Ireland, sits astride the opening hole and while plenty of the tee shots may be wayward, Pauling's horses working next door have been hitting the target more often than not.

Reflecting on their move, Pauling told Sky Sports Racing: "When we came to buy, it was obviously just a golf course but I just had this vision that you can probably combine the two.

"When I walked the course for the first time with Soph [Ben's wife], I could just see it working.

"Where we've built the yard there were two holes which were closed most of the winter because it's the wettest area of the course and according to the golfers they were the least favourite holes."

Image: An aerial view of Pauling's new yard

Pauling did meet some initial resistance and apprehension, but appears to have won over the remaining annual members.

"There was an awful lot of worry and concern because many didn't understand what was involved in training a racehorse," Pauling said. "They thought the gallops were going to be like the M25 for five hours a day but they've taken to it really well and really enjoy seeing the horses out in the morning.

"We've lost a fair few members by doing it but those that have stayed have really enjoyed it."

Image: Pauling celebrates winning at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival

'The consistency is there every week'

Having settled in just in time for the new season, Pauling would have been forgiven a bedding-in period but instead is off to a flyer, operating at just shy of a 30 per cent strike rate and quickly closing in on last season's tally of winners before the Jumps campaign proper has kicked into gear.

He said: "It couldn't be going much better, could it? Since we moved here in April it's been a great run and probably the most constituent run we've ever had in terms of the horses turning up every race.

"If they're getting beaten because they're not good enough or not fit enough then we know why. That's all you can ask for as a trainer.

"It's a really exciting time for the team."

Ben Pauling's last five seasons Season Runners Winners Strike Rate (%) 2022/23 96 28 29% 2021/22 341 44 13% 2020/21 338 33 10% 2019/20 203 18 9% 2018/19 313 44 14%

Much of his recent success Pauling credits to his state-of-the-art facilities, with the new gallops designed to allow more horses upside one another in an attempt to replicate racing conditions.

"It allows the horses to be relaxed the whole time, there's no waiting around to jump off at the top or bottom," Pauling said. "Because we put it down quite deep it makes the horses work quite hard but it's obviously working.

"The horse are just different to deal with, they're so much easier. The consistency is there every week. Without having to try to hard they just perform for you on the track."

Image: A horse heads out for work at Ben Pauling's Naunton Downs base

Stable jockeys Kielan Woods and Luca Morgan have shared in the team's successes, both operating above a 20 per cent strike rate and on course for career-best seasons.

Pauling has always resisted any temptation to turn to bigger names in the weighing room and his loyalty to the pair has been well rewarded.

"At the start of last season I was just concerned with getting some continuity and consistency," Pauling said.

"Woodsy was the first jockey who ever rode out for me right at the start. He's a real horseman. I was very happy with my decision to go forward with Woodsy.

"Luca is riding just as well as anyone else in the weighing room at the moment. Between the two of them we seem to have all bases covered and the owners are absolutely delighted."

Image: Kielan Woods smiles after Global Citizen's victory in the Grand Annual

Cheltenham star Global Citizen set for US trip

Undeniably the stable star for Pauling has been Global Citizen, a three-time Grade Two winner and last year's Grand Annual hero at the Cheltenham Festival at odds of 28/1.

Now 10 years of age, he will be aimed at the American National at Far Hills on October 15.

"Sometimes horses don't quite get the recognition they deserve," Pauling said. "He's won the Grade Two Dovecote at Kempton, the Grade Two Wayward Lad and a Champion Hurdle trial.

"A lot of people thought he was gone and had written him off.

Image: Global Citizen jumps the last on the way to winning at the Cheltenham Festival

"Last season he started to show his true form and we kept him under the radar in handicaps and went and won the Grand Annual as he liked. It was a special day for us all.

"He's the most stunning horse and owes us nothing. It's all systems go for the American National now."

Classic dream alive as Pauling targets top Flat prizes

Running in the same colours as Global Citizen, four-time juvenile winner Polly Pott will soon become the newest addition to the Pauling yard.

An emerging star on the Flat, the two-year-old landed the Group Two May Hill Stakes at Doncaster last month at odds of 40/1 and will be moved from Harry Dunlop when the trainer retires at the end of the year.

Image: Polly Pott beats Novakai in the Group Two May Hill Stakes at Doncaster at odds of 40/1

The hopes are high for the filly, who could provide Pauling with an unlikely runner in next year's Classic contests.

"She's been given an entry by Harry for the Irish 1000 Guineas and she'll be probably be entered in the English 1000 Guineas.

"She might even stay further next year so we might look at an Oaks.

"Harry has done a brilliant job and I hope to be able to continue the dream for the Megsons [owners]."