Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle: Knappers Hill much too good for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden at Chepstow

Knappers Hill looks a hurdler on the upgrade as he landed the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow for Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls.

The six-year-old defied a mark of 141 to take the £75,000 feature handicap, pulling clear of Lord Baddesley to win by two lengths, with Broomfield Burg just under a length further back in third.

Jockey Cobden was forced to hit the front between the third and second last obstacles, before picking up again and holding off the late challengers including the JP McManus duo of Broomfield Burg and Didtheyleaveuoutto, who was fourth at the line.

A winner at this meeting in 2021, Nicholls' Grade Two-winning bumper horse could well be set for a step up in grade following Saturday's success in Wales.

Speaking after the race, Cobden told Sky Sports Racing: "He's a good horse. I got there a bit earlier than I wanted going down to the third last but I was running out to room on the rail.

"I'd rather get there than have to go round them but he's a good horse, isn't he?

"That was a good performance off 141 and he's not overly big so carrying 11st 10lb on his back is plenty of weight.

"Last year we came here first time out and he kicked half of them out of the ground and it wasn't natural. He's schooled every Monday since he's came in from August. I think he's a very classy horse.

"He won an Aintree bumper and horses that win them graded bumpers probably want a trip."