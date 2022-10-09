Welsh Champion Hurdle: Sam Ewing completes dream weekend as Effernock Fizz lands Ffos Las feature

Sam Ewing added Welsh Champion Hurdle glory to his victory in the Native River Handicap Chase on Saturday as Effernock Fizz took the Ffos Las feature for trainer Cian Collins.

The young rider was victorious on 12-year-old veteran Peregrine Run on Saturday, delivering a power-packed ride to get the better of Tea Clipper at Chepstow.

But if that ride was all power, his Sunday best on Effernock Fizz - having her 70th career start - was all about timing, getting the fractions spot on and quickening off the front to take the £50,000 hurdle for the fledgling Irish trainer.

Ewing stacked up his rivals in behind on the seven-year-old mare, before kicking for home after the third-last hurdle and held on well to deny Milkwood and Sam Twiston-Davies who were two lengths behind in second.

Ben Pauling's Severance was sent off the 2/1 favourite but could only finish third, with 2021 winner Glory And Fortune fourth and Hardy Du Seuil the last of the five home.

A delighted Ewing couldn't hide his joy after the race, telling Sky Sports Racing: "It's brilliant to get it - I'm very thankful to everyone especially Cian and Tommy who have let me ride her today.

"She loves her racing and seems to improve for race fitness. It was a great run last week and good to go one better today.

"I picked up well from the back of the third last and second last so I thought I might have put a bit of distance between them then.

"She really stayed at it all the way to the line and tried hard. If they're all like this I'd love to come back!"