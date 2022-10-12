Today on Sky Sports Racing: Night Sparkle looking to light up Wolverhampton for Simon and Ed Crisford

As the week builds towards Champion Day at Ascot on Saturday, many of the big names in Flat racing head to Wolverhampton on Wednesday for a competitive six-race card.

4.25 Wolverhampton - Country Pyle & Night Sparkle clash in feature

Nine head to post for the feature class four contest, the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap (4.25) over a-mile-and-six-furlongs.

Night Sparkle won a similar event at Haydock last month, beating four rivals on that occasion, for Simon and Ed Crisford, with Ross Coakley coming in for the ride.

Country Pyle, a half-sister to Pyledriver, drops in trip having been runner-up in two starts on the All-Weather in recent months.

Light-raced filly Pretending, a winner at Southwell on her second start in August, represents Sir Mark Prescott and Thore Hammer Hansen.

Course winner Buxted Reel gets in at the bottom of the weights for trainer Ian Williams after a credible second at Chelmsford last time out.

3.15 Wolverhampton - 90-rated Al Dasim heads seven in strong novice

Al Dasim has enjoyed a busy juvenile campaign, winning one of his six starts so far, making a trip to France and switching between three trainers.

Now with George Boughey, the 90-rated colt tops a field of seven for the Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter EBF Novice Stakes (3.15) as he bids to defy a penalty under Jack Mitchell.

Woolhampton has a mark of 88 and will be of interest receiving weight for Rod Millman, with cheekpieces going on for the first time.

Pure Angel is another to note for the James Horton team after returning from a break to run a good second at Haydock last time.

Tom Dascombe's Queen Of Uplands returns to the All-Weather after winning at Lingfield back in August before finishing two lengths behind Al Dasim in fourth at Haydock.

2.05 Wolverhampton - Holocene back in action in competitive handicap

The famous Cheveley Park Stud colours are in action in the At The Races App Market Movers Fillies' Handicap (2.05) as William Haggas' filly Holocene looks to add to her debut success at Ripon earlier this year.

The daughter of Ulysses was a beaten favourite when last seen and returns from a short break with cheekpieces added and Tom Marquand heading to the West Midlands for the ride.

Michael Bell's Present Moment started her three-year-old campaign contesting some classy races at Goodwood and Ascot but has since steadily dropped in grade and was only narrowly denied on her first start on the All-Weather at Lingfield last month.

Arc-winning owner Kirsten Rausing is represented by the Andrew Balding-trained All Go, a winner at Southwell in August before disappointing at Chelmsford last time.

