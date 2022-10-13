Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jack Mitchell and Jim Crowley do battle in hot Brighton novice contest on Thursday

Two days before his date with destiny on board Baaeed at Ascot, jockey Jim Crowley heads to Brighton hoping to steer an exciting juvenile to his first career victory.

1.30 Brighton - Shadwell's Mutaany faces Danger Alert

Crowley takes on four rivals in the At The Races App Market Movers EBF Novice Stakes (1.30) as he rides useful maiden Mutaany for Charlie Hills and owners Shadwell Stud.

The well-bred son of Invincible Spirit, a brother to Eqtidaar and half-brother to Massaat, disappointed at Haydock on debut before a trio of runner-up efforts behind some nice types, including Group Two winner Marbaan.

Those efforts have earned him a mark of 80, two below chief market rival Danger Alert for George Boughey and Jack Mitchell.

After two tame efforts for trainer Kevin Ryan, the Ardad gelding switched to Kevin Philippart de Foy for one run at Sandown in August, chasing home Miss Attitude, and now make his debut for Boughey.

Of the others, only Andrew Balding's Nomaas, the ride of Harry Davies, has previous racecourse experience when a well-beaten last of five on debut at Leicester back in June.

Embassy Row (David Evans) and Umming N' Ahing (Bill Turner) make their debuts.

3.15 Brighton - Course and distance winners Silver Bubble & Parikarma clash

Gay Kelleway's Silver Bubble heads the weights and is likely to be popular in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (3.15) as four-time Brighton winner returns after her latest victory over course and distance nine days ago.

Davies, claiming 3lb, comes in for the ride as the grey filly aims to make it four wins in her last five starts.

Parikarma made a winning return in the second division of the same race Silver Bubble won at this track last week, having been off for three months and switched to trainer Gary Moore.

Another course and distance winner, Angels Roc, will be expected to put in a bold bid as he switches back to the turf after finishing fourth at Chelmsford last month.

Michell gets on board Stuart Williams' filly Shifter, a previous Chelmsford winner who is up just 1lb for a decent effort in Essex three weeks ago.

5.00 Brighton - In-form trio meet in competitive handicap

The Cazoo Search Drive Smile Handicap (5.00) looks like offering a hugely competitive finale to the card as three last-time winners clash.

Tony Carroll's Pop Dancer, the mount of Clifford Lee, got off the mark for the season at Wolverhampton 10 days ago after a series of good efforts in defeat.

The Mick Channon-trained Bonita B is turned out quickly after victory at Wolverhampton on Monday, while Davies takes the ride on Charlie Fellowes' lightly-raced Dorothee, a winner at Yarmouth when last seen in June.

Evans' So Smart remains a maiden after 17 career starts but has placed on nine of his 11 starts for the trainer so it could be his turn to finally get a head in front.

