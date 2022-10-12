Frankel's Last Dance: Sky Sports Racing exclusive features jockey Tom Queally on ten-year anniversary of Champions Day triumph

Sky Sports Racing is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Frankel's final race by broadcasting Frankel's Last Dance, a special ten-minute feature that includes an exclusive interview with rider Tom Queally and previously unseen footage - shot in 4k - of the great colt's final race.

Frankel ended his career unbeaten, registering his 14th win with a brave defeat of French-trained star Cirrus Des Aigles in the Champion Stakes on October 20, 2021.

A decade on from that day, Queally reflects on his partnership with the remarkable horse, recalling the first time he sat aboard the Sir Henry Cecil-trained colt on the Limekilns gallop in Newmarket, when Frankel's exuberance saw him run away with his rider.

Queally said: "Each time you get run away with, you get to the stage where the horse has burnt itself out and you hit the brick wall. However, on this morning, where the brick wall should or would have been, he went on through it."

Queally would partner Frankel in all 14 of his career starts, which included 10 Group One wins including the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on the inaugural British Champions Day in 2011.

Image: Frankel wins the last of his 14 races with victory in the 2012 Champion Stakes at Ascot

A year later, Frankel arrived at Ascot as the most famous racehorse in the world, but heavy ground and the tenacity of French champion Cirrus Des Aigles combined to give the horse arguably his greatest test of class and character.

The Sky Sports Racing feature includes tracking camera shots filmed in 4k, following Frankel throughout the race as well as post-race celebrations in the Ascot winners' enclosure.

That final race was also particularly poignant, as it came at a time when his hugely popular trainer was visibly ill with cancer, and in the feature Queally talks of the impact Frankel had in Sir Henry Cecil's final year.

Queally added: "That horse added longevity to Henry's life, I've no doubt of that. Frankel gave a very sick man something to live for."

Frankel's Last Dance will be broadcast at 10pm on Wednesday, October 12 on Sky Sports Racing and repeated at 10.15am on Thursday, October 13 and Friday, October 14.