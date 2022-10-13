Champion Stakes: Kevin Blake with the lowdown on every runner and big-race Ascot verdict

Sky Sports Racing pundit Kevin Blake gives us the lowdown on every runner in Saturday's Champion Stakes at Ascot as well as a big-race verdict.

Adayar

Jockey: W Buick, Trainer: C Appleby

Looked a tip-top performer when winning the Derby and then beating older rivals in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last year, but his season tapered off thereafter and he was absent for the better part of a year before making a winning return in a conditions race at Doncaster last month.

Needs to return to his very best to trouble an in-form Baaeed.

Baaeed

J Crowley, W J Haggas

Unbeaten in 10 starts and one of the very best horses of recent years, he took his form up to another level when dismissing concerns about his suitability to an extended mile-and-a-quarter when bolting up in the Juddmonte International at York.

Has looked bombproof and shown so much versatility that he is going to be exceptionally hard to beat.

Bay Bridge

R Kingscote, Sir M Stoute

Something of a slow-burner, but looked a potential top-notcher when making an impressive winning return to action in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.

He ran a fine race when a length second to State Of Rest in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and perhaps found the run coming too soon when running below form in the Coral-Eclipse two-and-a-half weeks later.

He has been freshened up since then and will appreciate the ease in the ground.

Image: Bay Bridge, ridden by Ryan Moore, wins The BetVictor London Gold Cup Handicap

Dubai Honour

J Doyle, W J Haggas

Took time to find his feet, but proved to be rapidly progressive last season, winning twice in Group 2 company in France prior to finishing a fine three-quarter-length second to Sealiway in this race last year.

He has not quite hit the same heights this season and was nine lengths behind Baaeed in the Juddmonte International at York, but this softer ground will be a help to him and first-time cheekpieces are an interesting addition.

Image: Dubai Honour wins the Bet365 Handicap at Newmarket in July

Helvic Dream

O J Orr, N Meade

Progressed through the ranks to give his trainer the first Group 1 win of his 50-year career when winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last year, but has only run twice since and has not been in quite the same sort of form.

Absent since May and looks to have a very tough task on his plate, for all that the ease in the ground will suit him.

Mac Swiney

K J Manning, J S Bolger

Won the Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes as a juvenile and proved it was no fluke by winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas last year.

Winless since then and has been well below his best in his two starts this season. Comes here fresh and will enjoy the ease in the ground, but looks to face a very tough task.

Image: Vertem Futurity winner Mac Swiney

Royal Champion

J Mitchell, R Varian

A lightly-raced four-year-old, he has progressed this season and gained the first stakes win of his career in great style in a Listed race at Ayr.

However, the improvement of that performance still leaves him with 24lb to find with Baaeed on official ratings. Trip and ground will suit.

Image: My Prospero gets off the mark in good style at Newbury

My Prospero

T Marquand, W J Haggas

An improving three-year-old, he ran a fine race on just his fourth career start to finish a close third in a messy renewal of the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Recorded a somewhat workmanlike success in a Group 2 over a mile-and-a-quarter at Saint-Cloud in July and has been freshened up since then.

Trip and ground will suit, but needs to find substantial improvement.

Image: Stone Age

Stone Age

R L Moore, A P O'Brien

A Group 3 winner that finished third in the Belmont Derby and finished a close fifth in the Irish Champion Stakes. Will be suited by the trip and ground, but has a lot to find on form.

Kevin Blake's Verdict

BAAEED is extremely difficult to oppose. He proved his stamina for this trip in the Juddmonte International and the ease in the ground should not be a big inconvenience.

He is tactically versatile, and it is hard to see him being beaten. The best option in the each-way or without the favourite markets might well be Bay Bridge.