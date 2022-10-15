Long Distance Cup: Trueshan and Doyle edge out Coltrane to claim third Champions Day prize

Hollie Doyle and Trueshan got the better of Coltrane and David Probert in a stirring finish to the Group Two Qipco Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

In an epic duel up the Ascot straight, Alan King's six-year-old showed plenty of heart to get back up under the Doyle drive after being headed over a furlong from home.

Just a head split the reopposing rivals at the line, with Trueshan making it a third consecutive victory in the Champions Day opener.

Image: Hollie Doyle and Trueshan

York winner Quickthorn tried his usual frontrunning tactics but couldn't poach a big enough lead and wilted around the final turn, with Aidan O'Brien's Wordsworth and eventual third Trawlerman - with Frankie Dettori on board - in challenging positions.

But as soon as they hit the front, Trueshan and Coltrane soon took aim and took over to duel it out, with market principals Eldar Eldarov and Waterville weakening in the closing furlongs.

Doyle was on the inside rail in the final mile and had to burrow a passage towards the outside, with Coltrane and Probert attempting to keep her inside.

They couldn't quite manage that, and although Coltrane did briefly take up the running, Sky Sports Racing ambassador Doyle was all power to get home in front with a head to spare.

The winning jockey was hit with a five-day ban after the race by the stewards for two separate careless riding incidents.

Speaking after the race, Doyle said: "What a horse. I'm speechless to be honest. Alan King is the maker of this horse. From what he has done today on the back of his last two runs is phenomenal.

"It was really rough going into that first bend. I had Wordsworth on my outside. I was caught in a pocket and it was one of them where you either kick in or get flattened. I kicked in and some people suffered as a consequence.

"For someone like me, I'm quite emotionally invested in the sport and this means the world to me."

Winning trainer King added: "The ground was right today but he had to be at his best, the second horse just kept going.

"Hollie thought a furlong out she was going to go away and win well, but Coltrane wasn't stopping. I think he had to be right up at his best today.

"I didn't enjoy watching it, but I'll enjoy the replay. He was in a lovely place, travelling well and turning in I thought we had a hell of a chance but I thought my good friends the Mariscottis (owners of Coltrane) were going to come and do me again.