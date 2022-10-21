Prix Perth: The King's Reach For The Moon set for Saint-Cloud return on Saturday

Reach For The Moon makes his eagerly-awaited return to action at Saint-Cloud on Saturday.

The son of Sea The Stars has always commanded plenty of attention and at one time was the ante-post favourite to win the Derby for the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

A setback meant his Classic aspirations were sidelined, but after being narrowly beaten by My Prospero on his comeback at Sandown, he went to Royal Ascot as an odds-on chance for a hugely popular win in the Hampton Court Stakes.

It was not to be, as his stamina looked to run out over the 10 furlongs, with Claymore proving too strong in the closing stages. Now owned by the King, he is back in action over a mile in Paris for the Group Three Prix Perth, with Robert Havlin in the saddle.

The King's racing manager, John Warren, is optimistic conditions can play to the strengths of a colt whose form is littered with solid efforts - failing by just a head against Bayside Boy in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last season.

That form was well advertised by Bayside Boy in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, while on the same afternoon My Prospero was third in the Champion Stakes.

"We think the ground and trip should be just what we have been looking for. He needs to get back racing again and it's a shame we are nearly at the end of the season as John Gosden is very happy with him," Warren said.

"We are hopeful of showing his best form, especially as his form with Bayside Boy looks very solid."