Today on Sky Sports Racing: Barrichello too quick on chasing debut for Donald McCain team?

Owners Group and Donald McCain could have a decent chasing prospect on their hands with Barrichello making his fencing debut at Uttoxeter this afternoon.

3.40 Uttoxeter - McCain sends intriguing chase prospect

Barrichello won on four occasions last season for the Donald McCain team, including at Listed level, and makes his chasing debut in a hot novices' handicap chase at Uttoxeter (3:40).

Thunder Rock is another that enjoyed a fruitful season, winning four of his last five starts and also makes first run over fences for the Olly Murphy team.

Deeper Blue is another with good end-of-season form, having won on his last two starts for the Harry Fry team, while Brief Times has placed three times in the last four - Sam Twiston-Davies takes the ride.

1.55 Uttoxeter - Pipe runner catches eye in novice hurdle

Thirteen runners line up in an informative novices' hurdle (1:55) earlier on the card, with David Pipe's point and bumper winner Tango Arumba particularly worth noting.

Clifton Bridge won an Exeter bumper on debut for the Alan King team and steps up in trip after a third at Newbury, while Jamie Snowden's Park This One will be ridden by Twiston-Davies.

Inflagrante was a good second behind the smart Ballyglass last time at this venue and is another to note for Kim Bailey.

7.15 Southwell - Dalgleish holds the aces in Class 2 heat

Keith Dalgleish runs two in this Southwell feature (7:15), with veteran What's The Story joining Chichester in the £20,000 mile handicap.

Harry Eustace also looks to have a good chance with Chasing Aphrodite (Hayley Turner), while Excel Power has three wins in seven starts on the all-weather and is the likely favourite for Archie Watson.

Sir Michael Stoute sends Aerion Power for the King Power team and Mark and Charlie Johnston have Austrian Theory in the race with 10 runners expected to go to post.

Watch every race from Uttoxeter and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday October 28.