Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trio of Halloween treats on jam-packed Monday including Plumpton and Hereford

It’s a busy day of action on Sky Sports Racing, with two jump meetings from Plumpton and Hereford before some evening all-weather racing at Wolverhampton.

2.20 Plumpton - Course specialist Gordon sends Lord Baddesley

One trainer who does particularly well at Plumpton is Chris Gordon, and he again looks to hold the key to the feature Cranbrook Underwriting Handicap Hurdle (2:20) with Lord Baddesley.

The gelding was last seen running arguably a career best when second in the Silver Trophy behind the highly progressive Knappers Hill - this ought to be much easier.

Frankel gelding Solo Saxophone is in good heart and will put up a decent challenge, while Gary Moore - another trainer who does well here - runs Royaume Uni.

3.10 Hereford - Smart novices contend tight novice hurdle

Over at Hereford, we could see a decent one in the Hereford Motor Group Novices' Hurdle (3:10), with several coming into the race with decent form to their name.

Sea The Clouds enjoyed a bumper success before winning at Newton Abbot on hurdling debut last month for the Jamie Snowden team, while Fergal O'Brien's Kingston Sunflower has also won his last two.

Charlie Longsdon's Stroll On By was second on his hurdling debut, whilst Dan Skelton will be hoping for more from Robert Walpole after a fourth on his first run over obstacles.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Obtain bidding to defy top-weight

Alice Haynes has a good sprinter on her hands in Obtain, and could well be too classy for her rivals in the feature five-furlong handicap (6:30) at Dunstall Park.

Kieran O'Neill takes the ride on the three-year-old filly who won easily over this course and distance last month and steps up in grade here.

Of the others, You're Cool looks interesting with just 8st 7lb on his back, as well as Rose Dawes taking off another 7lb.

