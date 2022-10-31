Race of the Day: Alice Haynes sprinter could continue to improve at Wolverhampton

Alan Thomson is taking aim at a competitive Wolverhampton sprint handicap in his Race of the Day, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Groundwork

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Wolverhampton on Monday for an eight-race card, with the 11-runner 6.30 Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap over five furlongs coming under the microscope.

This evening's chosen event can be safely filed under the heading 'highly competitive' and the formbook provides plenty of twists and turns to test punters' skills and patience.

Wolverhampton, or Dunstall Park as it is also known, is equipped with a Tapeta surface and the flat, left-handed circuit measures about a mile round.

A low draw often proves a useful advantage as riders jostle for position. Kevin Stott was seen to good effect here on Saturday evening, riding a double, and he has another good book of rides.

The Contenders

Obtain

Won with authority over course and distance in early September and the Alice Haynes-trained filly will be fancied by many to defy a 7lb rise.

Placed horses Kim Wexler and Bang On The Bell are better off at the weights but Obtain also won a fillies' novice stakes over six furlongs here in March, underlining her liking for the track. She ran in the famous Khalid Abdullah colours for Ger Lyons as a juvenile in Ireland and has since developed a progressive UK profile.

Although stall seven is not ideal, she usually breaks smartly.

Speedacus

David O'Meara has another runner in Soul Seeker but ex-Irish sprinter Speedacus was far from disgraced in finishing fourth to May Blossom in Class 4 company at Leicester.

Bit off more than he could chew in higher grade at Catterick (soft) 16 days ago but the three-year-old won under a big weight when encountering quick ground at Navan this summer.

The blinkers he wore on that occasion are replaced by a visor and Speedacus is not discounted, despite his wide draw.

Foxy Rascal

Off 135 days but George Boughey's runners rarely fail through lack of fitness. An all-weather winner at Newcastle last September, Foxy Rascal has had a wind op since running fourth to Sandbeck at Haydock in June and stall three is a handy pitch if she can hold her position in the early exchanges.

Boughey and Kevin Stott teamed up with Saturday's impressive winner Queen Of Ipanema (engaged 7.30).

Soul Seeker

David O'Meara's five-year-old has drawn the inside slot and a reproduction of the form of his Pontefract victory, followed by second prizes at Haydock and Beverley in August-September, would put him in the picture.

On the debit side, Soul Seeker has since turned in two ordinary efforts at Southwell in tougher Class 4 grade and needs to bounce back.

Bang On The Bell

A three-time all-the-way course winner for John Jenkins and Bang On The Bell is hard to peg back when blasting out in front.

Has a couple of lengths to find with Obtain but a 7lb swing renders that entirely possible, although stall nine raises concern.

Trusty Rusty

A dual scorer on turf this year at Chepstow and Salisbury, both over six furlongs, Trusty Rusty also won twice here over the minimum trip last season.

Not so well treated these days but the mare's fourth to Mr Beaufort at Goodwood last month was a solid effort. Regular rider Mollie Phillips has since had her allowance trimmed to 3lb and stall 11 is problematical.

Street Life

Finished two places in front of re-opposing Soul Seeker when running fourth to Coup De Force at Southwell 11 days ago. Finished first past the post over course and distance in mid-August but was demoted following a stewards' enquiry.

Has soared up the ratings but can give 7lb apprentice Morgan Cole another good spin from a handy draw.

Kim Wexler

Last of ten behind Pop Dancer over course and distance last time but she was trapped hopelessly wide throughout. David Loughnane's filly is 5lb better off for a couple of lengths with Obtain on an earlier form line and stall four is a more amenable draw.

You're Cool

Off 165 days so a market check is prudent. Apprentice Rose Dawes has struck up a fruitful association with Derek Shaw's veteran and this year's dual course and distance winner is running off his highest mark in two years.

The durable gelding chased home Independence Day at Chelmsford City in May but this appears a more onerous task.

Red Walls

Battled on gamely to edge out 80-rated Night On Earth and Dapper Man in this event last year and made an eye-catching return from a short summer holiday when failing narrowly to catch Glamorous Force over course and distance 16 days ago. Connections have probably had this race targeted for some time.

Autumn Flight

Robert Cowell's gelding has beaten only one horse in his last four starts and this previous seven-time winner looks a shadow of his former self.

The Verdict

Fast and furious stuff. Kieran O'Neill has struck up a useful Wolverhampton partnership with OBTAIN (1-3-1) and his mount races with plenty of zest.

Obtain has gone well on both appearances since undergoing a second breathing procedure and the filly's confidence will be sky-high now returning from a 58-day break.

Last year's winner Red Walls is nicely drawn to attack from the off and will interest each-way players. Lisa Williamson's filly was 3lb out of the handicap when winning 12 months ago, so the fact she is 2lb 'wrong' today isn't a massive negative.