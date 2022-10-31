Charlie Hall Chase: Lucinda Russell looking forward to Bravemansgame rematch with Ahoy Senor

Lucinda Russell says she is looking forward to Ahoy Senor having a rematch with Bravemansgame following her stable star's below-par run in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

Winner of last season's Mildmay Novices' Chase, Ahoy Senor was sent off the 11-10 favourite, but raced freely and his jumping was far from perfect.

The seven-year-old was last of the five runners, some 40 lengths behind runaway winner Bravemansgame, whom he had beaten at Aintree's Grand National meeting in the past two seasons.

Image: Bravemansgame and Harry Cobden jumps to victory in the Charlie Hall Chase

A return to Aintree for the Many Clouds Chase on December 3 is on the agenda for the gelding.

"Ahoy Senor is absolutely fine, but of course we will check him and keep an eye on him," said Russell. "He was too fresh and his jumping got him into trouble.

"It is what it is. We just have to get ready now for the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree."

She added: "Bravemansgame was very impressive. I thought he looked fantastic and Paul Nicholls has done a great job. I'm just sorry it wasn't our horse that was fighting out the finish with him, but these things happen and we look forward to the next rematch."

Ahoy Senor unshipped Derek Fox on his first start last season in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle, a race in which stablemate Corach Rambler finished fifth on Sunday.

Winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in March, the eight-year-old was using his seasonal return over two miles and four furlongs as a stepping stone to the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Russell said: "I felt the trip was always going to be on the short side.

"It is good to get him started again and he goes for the Coral Gold Cup. He was in fine form afterwards and probably needed it, but he will be sharper for the run and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season with him."