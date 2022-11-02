Today on Sky Sports Racing: Potential stars head to Chepstow for Paul Nicholls, Dan Skelton and Harry Fry

The jumping action is hitting full stride and national hunt heavyweights Paul Nicholls, Dan Skelton and Harry Fry all have runners on an intriguing Chepstow card.

2.52 Chepstow - Calico lines up for second chase start

Dan Skelton's Calico finished third at Hereford on chase debut and could well go two places better on the second attempt at Chepstow at 2:52pm.

The six-year-old was runner-up at Cheltenham last month and has a nice mark of 130 to work with - Harry Skelton takes the ride.

No Risk Des Flos looks interesting for Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen on its first run over fences, while Dibble Decker and Datsalrightgino are both worth noting, in particular the latter for the in-form Jamie Snowden team.

1.52 Chepstow - Wilson looks to make up for unseat

Exciting novice prospect Sergeant Wilson didn't last long on hurdling debut when jinking and unseating Daryl Jacob at Bangor - the jockey keeps the ride in what looks a similarly competitive maiden hurdle (1:52pm).

Tahmuras is one to note from the Paul Nicholls yard, with Harry Cobden taking the ride on the five-year-old who won a Wincanton bumper back in March.

Out Of Office is a £160,000 purchase and makes its hurdles debut for the Evan Williams yard - he's another to note with Adam Wedge on board.

2.22 Chepstow - Big yards clash in maiden hurdle

Winning pointer Hot Rod Lincoln is one of several hot prospects making hurdles debut in an excellent maiden hurdle at 2:22pm for the Harry Fry team.

Knowsley Road has already won a bumper at this track and could well be popular for the Nicholls team, with the Skeltons sending Mount Tempest for Highclere after a fourth in a Warwick bumper.

Nicholls also runs De Wanted Warrior with Bryony Frost in the saddle, with Imperial Storm looking to go one better than a second at Market Rasen for Paddy Brennan and Fergal O'Brien.

Watch every race from Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, November 2.