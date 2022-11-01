Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup team: Ballydoyle handler with the latest on Broome, Meditate, Order Of Australia and more

Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup battalion took to the track at Keeneland for the first time on Tuesday, with the Ballydoyle trainer happy to be in Kentucky once more.

The Coolmore operation have plenty of entries across the two days of the meeting and the O'Brien string were able stretch their legs on the track for the first time since arriving after their quarantine period elapsed.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's meeting - live on Sky Sports Racing - O'Brien said: "We love coming to Keeneland because its weather can be similar to ours and everyone here is horsey minded, like we are in Ireland.

"You have to be tactically quick around here, but you need to be able to finish off your race as well.

"We will be looking at the ground, but in my opinion I prefer it quick because Flat horses should be all about speed."

Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup team

Turf - Broome, Stone Age

"Looking at the team, we have two horses in the Turf. Broome ran very well in the race last year. Conditions have not always been in his favour, but I think he will enjoy the ground if it's quick.

"His one flaw is he misses the break. He's a late loader, but he can get on the back foot. We are trying to do things to help him break better.

Image: Ryan Moore hailed Broome after victory in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"He broke badly at Del Mar under Irad (Ortiz Jnr) and he rides him again. That day he gave him a chance and said he couldn't believe he got beat.

"Stone Age ran well in the heavy (Champion Stakes) and is comfortable over a mile and a half, but I think there'll be no more rain this week and the going will be different for him."

Image: Order Of Australia, ridden by Ryan Moore

Mile - Order Of Australia

"We have Order Of Australia in the Mile, going for a repeat of two years ago.

"I was very happy with his run at Keeneland and he was drawn out a bit. I've taken my time with him all year and have just gently turned the screw on him and his last work was very pleasing. We bred him and still own a leg in him."

Filly & Mare Turf - Tuesday, Toy

"Tuesday is very well, she has a nice draw. It was bad ground when she ran in France (Prix de l'Opera), but her work has been very good.

"Toy has made very good progress since her last race, she has a good draw and the trip and ground should be fine for her."

Image: Meditate sticks to the rail and wins the Alpha Centauri Debutante Stakes

Juvenile Fillies Turf - Meditate

"Meditate is one I really like stepping up in trip and I think that, coupled with going round a bend, will help her.

"She's a No Nay Never out of a mare by Dalakhani and we are still learning about these No Nay Nevers who are fast, precocious horses. Meditate has plenty of stamina on the dam's side, we are still working out about what we do with her next year.

"She's never lost a kilo since her last run, we've given her the chance to back out in her work but there are no negative signs.

"She's also got a good mind and is a hardy filly whose constitution will also help her with the distance."

Juvenile Turf - Victoria Road

"Our two-year-old colt (Victoria Road) came from a good bit back at Chantilly and we think he could develop into a French Derby horse.

"The main thing is that we don't want him to get lost early in his race on Friday, but I feel it's only when he goes further that we will see him in a better light."

Watch every Breeders' Cup race live on Sky Sports Racing on November 4-5.