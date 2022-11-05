Breeders' Cup: Flightline set to light up Keeneland in Classic contest as US stars take on European rivals

Unbeaten superstar Flightline is the main attraction on Saturday at the Breeders' Cup, while Doncaster hosts the November Handicap meeting, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

9.40 Keeneland - Flightline bids to make it super six in Classic

It will be all eyes on Flightline as the Breeders' Cup reaches a crescendo with the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic (9.40) at Keeneland.

John Sadler's superstar is five from five in his career but it is the impressive manner of his victories which has placed him rightly as the best horse in the world.

He faces seven in opposition with the main danger appearing to come from Steve Asmussen's Epicenter, an unlucky second in the Kentucky Derby earlier this year before getting back to winning ways in the Jim Dandy and the Travers at Saratoga.

Dubai World Cup fourth Life Is Good, trainer by Todd Pletcher, should give Flightline plenty to think about, while Bob Baffert runs Pennsylvania Derby winner Taiba.

Image: Flightline is put through his paces at Santa Anita

8.40 Keeneland - Big-money Mishriff takes on well-fancied Appleby pair

British trainer Charlie Appleby enjoyed three winners at the Breeders' Cup last year and looks to have a strong chance of adding to his tally in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (8.40).

He saddles two of the main contenders in Rebel's Romance and Nations Pride - the latter the choice of stable jockey William Buick, while James Doyle gets aboard the former.

A winner in the US on his last two starts, Nations Pride has plenty of experience on his travels, including when second in the Belmont Derby, while Rebel's Romance arrives on the back of three consecutive successes.

Frankie Dettori gets aboard former Saudi Cup and Juddmonte International winner Mishriff, a star on his day but in need of a big run after finishing down in 13th in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

William Mott's War Like Goddess, third in the Filly & Mare Turf at last year's Breeders' Cup, leads the home challenge.

Image: Mishriff wins the Juddmonte International at York under David Egan

4.29 Keeneland - Golden Pal and Highfield Princess clash in Turf Sprint

In one of the most exciting match-ups of the two-day meeting, Golden Pal and Highfield Princess are set to clash in the Grade One Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (4.29).

Wesley Ward's Golden Pal has a hugely impressive CV, winning at the last two Breeders' Cups including in this race last year and is a four-time winner at this track.

John Quinn's Highfield Princess has been in remarkable form this year, taking three consecutive Group One titles in France, Britain and Ireland.

Ward also saddles former Commonwealth Cup star Campanelle, the mount of Dettori, while Buick and Appleby are represented by Creative Force.

Image: Highfield Princess and Golden Pal are set to clash in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, live on Sky Sports Racing on November 5

3.13 Doncaster - Israr and Cemhaan feature among 22 in November Handicap

It looks to be a fiercely-competitive renewal of the BetGoodwin November Handicap (3.13) at Doncaster where 22 runners line up in what is sure to be testing conditions.

John and Thady Gosden's three-year-old Israr will head the betting having been super impressive when winning here on his last outing.

Cemhaan has enjoyed a splendid campaign for George Baker and his trainer has targeted this event since his last win at Newmarket in August.

Alan King's Tritonic is a versatile operator and will head the weights under 5lb claimer Callum Hutchinson. Last year's winner Farhan is another to consider from an 11lb higher mark.

