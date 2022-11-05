Frodon and Bryony Frost run rivals ragged at Wincanton in Badger Beer Chase

Paul Nicholls won the Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton for the 11th time and Bryony Frost the third as Frodon's class came to the fore at Wincanton.

Winner of the Grade One Champion Chase at Down Royal on this day last year, Nicholls had been targeting his evergreen 10-year-old at that valuable prize again.

However, persistent rain in Northern Ireland throughout the week meant Nicholls had a change of heart and kept the popular chaser closer to home, and the local crowd were the beneficiaries.

Frodon, the winner of the 2020 King George, and Frost have become one of National Hunt racing's endearing partnerships, and, having been dropped 6lb by the handicapper since he last ran, Nicholls had no qualms about letting him run despite carrying top weight off a rating of 158.

El Presente, a former Badger Beer winner, kept him company for the first half of the race but Frodon's brilliant jumping eventually put him under pressure and he faded away.

In the straight it was Lord Accord who was the only real danger but he got in tight to the last, allowing Frodon to come home two-and-a-half lengths clear as the 9-4 favourite. Cap Du Nord was third.

Al Dancer's emotional win for Walters

Al Dancer (5-1) was a classy performer in his younger days for Nigel Twiston-Davies, but was in danger of losing his way before joining Sam Thomas.

The grey took to the National fences with aplomb in the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree, but had to be brave at the finish as Gesskille came with a late run under Henry Brooke, only to fail by the narrowest of margins.

Thomas and Al Dancer's owner Dai Walters were involved in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in woodland in Llanelidan, near Ruthin, in north Wales.

While initially it appeared all passengers had escaped serious injury, 77-year-old Walters is now in intensive care.

James Standen, assistant to Thomas said: "Sam is OK and he's been able to pop in and do evening stables last night and stuff, but he's pretty banged up to be honest. Our fingers are crossed for Dai, everyone is thinking about him.

"Sarah (Llewellyn, Walters' daughter) very much wants us to keep going which is what we'll do and winners like that are what he needs really. All our thoughts are with him and his family and we're hoping and praying for a speedy recovery."