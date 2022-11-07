Flightline share sells for $4.6m at Keeneland after Breeders' Cup romp to leave overall value at $184m

Flightline rated as the best horse in the world upon his retirement from racing on Sunday after romping to Breeders' Cup Classic victory; Freddy Seitz, from Brookdale Farm, buys 2.5 per cent stake in unbeaten star
Monday 7 November 2022 18:26, UK
A minority share in Breeders' Cup star Flightline has sold in the USA for $4.6m.
The 2.5 per cent stake was offered up by Lane's End Farm in Kentucky at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale, after the horse was retired on Sunday having ended his racing career unbeaten in six runs, including Saturday's epic victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic.
His second career as a stallion is now essentially valued at $184m with the winning bidder - Brookdale Farm's Freddy Seitz - receiving all rights, benefits and obligations of a co-owner in accordance with the four-year-old's syndicate agreement.
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
Upon retirement, Flightline was rated the best horse in the world, with a mark of 139 before his Breeders' Cup success - with Europe's top performer Baaeed on 135.
Flightline did not make his debut until April 2021, but was soon on a steep upward trajectory, winning a claimer at Del Mar before going on to secure four successive Grade One triumphs, culminating in the Breeders' Cup.
His smallest margin of victory was six lengths in the Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont, while his 19-and-a-half-length win in the Pacific Classic counts as his most conclusive success.
Flightline's margin of victory in the Breeder's Cup Classic - eight-and-a-quarter-lengths - is the largest in the 39-year history of the race.
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing