Flightline share sells for $4.6m at Keeneland after Breeders' Cup romp to leave overall value at $184m

A minority share in Breeders' Cup star Flightline has sold in the USA for $4.6m.

The 2.5 per cent stake was offered up by Lane's End Farm in Kentucky at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale, after the horse was retired on Sunday having ended his racing career unbeaten in six runs, including Saturday's epic victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

His second career as a stallion is now essentially valued at $184m with the winning bidder - Brookdale Farm's Freddy Seitz - receiving all rights, benefits and obligations of a co-owner in accordance with the four-year-old's syndicate agreement.

Upon retirement, Flightline was rated the best horse in the world, with a mark of 139 before his Breeders' Cup success - with Europe's top performer Baaeed on 135.

Pure perfection - Flightline's remarkable run

Flightline did not make his debut until April 2021, but was soon on a steep upward trajectory, winning a claimer at Del Mar before going on to secure four successive Grade One triumphs, culminating in the Breeders' Cup.

Image: Flightline cruises to victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keenelend

His smallest margin of victory was six lengths in the Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont, while his 19-and-a-half-length win in the Pacific Classic counts as his most conclusive success.

Flightline's margin of victory in the Breeder's Cup Classic - eight-and-a-quarter-lengths - is the largest in the 39-year history of the race.