Today on Sky Sports Racing: Gary Moore team looking for local success in Southern National

The Gary Moore team tends to go well at Fontwell and they look to have an excellent chance of taking the Vickers.Bet Southern National Handicap Chase with Full Back.

2.05 Fontwell - Garde bidding to go one better

Almazhar Garde is one of 14 runners lining up in the marathon that is the Southern National (2:05), having finished second in the race last year for trainer Charlie Longsdon.

Lilly Pinchin takes a valuable 3lb off, but will have to be on form to get the better of Gary Moore's Full Back, who returned with an encouraging fourth at Ascot on seasonal reappearance.

Another to note is Paul Nicholls' Southfield Harvest, who makes a return from a mammoth 557-day absence and is still unbeaten over fences, having won on debut last season at Newton Abbot.

2.40 Fontwell - Gold Souk to deny heavyweight handlers?

Plenty of big-name trainers are represented in the Salmon Spray Handicap Hurdle (2:40) but it could well be Daniel Steele's Gold Souk that is the one to beat.

The five-year-old goes for a hat-trick bid, having won over course-and-distance when last out over the smaller obstacles.

Nicholls sends Irish Hill, who has had a wind operation and should have more to give as a four-year-old. Quinta Do Mar and Amelia's Dance should also run well.

2.50 Auteuil - Mullins plotting a Grade One victory in France

Willie Mullins often sends a runner to Auteuil and he'll be hoping that Franco De Port can pick up some prize money in the Grade One Prix La Haye Jousselin (2:50).

The seven-year-old was a good third in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris back in May and will be primed for this under James Reveley having had a pipe-opener at Gowran Park last month.

Image: Willie Mullins

Of the home team, Figuero is one of five in the race for Francois Nicolle, with Angelo Zuliani in the saddle.

Watch every race from Fontwell and Auteuil live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, November 13.