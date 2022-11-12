Golden Rose Stakes: Summerghand too strong for Judicial in veteran sprint clash

Veteran sprinter Summerghand just did enough to defeat Judicial in a cracking sprint feature under Danny Tudhope; George Boughey's Missed The Cut added Churchill Stakes success to his CV, getting up on the line to deny Algiers
Saturday 12 November 2022 16:42, UK
Summerghand and Missed The Cut landed their respective Listed heats in a gripping afternoon of action at Lingfield for David O’Meara and George Boughey respectively.
The former took the Listed Golden Rose Stakes under Danny Tudhope, getting the better of Judicial in a cracking battle of the veteran sprinters.
Judicial looked like he had the race in hand under Jim Crowley for Julie Camcho, but it was Summerghand who burrowed a path up the inner and found enough to win by half a length.
Speaking after the race, Tudhope told Sky Sports Racing: "He's an exceptional horse for the owners and trainer.
"The race went to plan, they went a nice gallop up front and once he starts picking off one or two up the straight he goes through the gears.
"It all worked out well - I didn't want to be stuck on the rail so I stayed off it, but then they came off it up the straight and I got a nice run.
"When he's in good form like this, he's well capable of winning big race. He's as good as ever, you could say. All-Weather Finals Day would be the target."
In another remarkable finish to the Listed Churchill Stakes, Missed The Cut added a Lingfield victory to his CV - that includes a Royal Ascot winner - with a battling display under Jim Crowley for George Boughey.
It didn't look likely for most of the race as Algiers quickened up off the straight under Rab Havlin and poached a big lead with less than a furlong to run.
But Crowley launched a power-packed finish out of his mount to get up right on the line, with Boughey's star now set for a Meydan campaign next year.