Golden Rose Stakes: Summerghand too strong for Judicial in veteran sprint clash

Summerghand and Missed The Cut landed their respective Listed heats in a gripping afternoon of action at Lingfield for David O’Meara and George Boughey respectively.

The former took the Listed Golden Rose Stakes under Danny Tudhope, getting the better of Judicial in a cracking battle of the veteran sprinters.

Judicial looked like he had the race in hand under Jim Crowley for Julie Camcho, but it was Summerghand who burrowed a path up the inner and found enough to win by half a length.

Speaking after the race, Tudhope told Sky Sports Racing: "He's an exceptional horse for the owners and trainer.

"The race went to plan, they went a nice gallop up front and once he starts picking off one or two up the straight he goes through the gears.

"It all worked out well - I didn't want to be stuck on the rail so I stayed off it, but then they came off it up the straight and I got a nice run.

Image: Summerghand (centre, brown cap) wins the Ayr Gold Cup for trainer David O'Meara

"When he's in good form like this, he's well capable of winning big race. He's as good as ever, you could say. All-Weather Finals Day would be the target."

In another remarkable finish to the Listed Churchill Stakes, Missed The Cut added a Lingfield victory to his CV - that includes a Royal Ascot winner - with a battling display under Jim Crowley for George Boughey.

Image: Missed The Cut wins the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot

It didn't look likely for most of the race as Algiers quickened up off the straight under Rab Havlin and poached a big lead with less than a furlong to run.

But Crowley launched a power-packed finish out of his mount to get up right on the line, with Boughey's star now set for a Meydan campaign next year.