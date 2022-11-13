Lismullen Hurdle: Home By The Lee shocks Bob Olinger in Navan feature

There was a shock result in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle as Joseph O'Brien's Home By The Lee outbattled Bob Olinger to oblige at 28-1 at Navan.

The winner was alongside Ashdale Bob tracking the pace early on in the contest, as dual Stayers' Hurdle champion Flooring Porter took his usual position at the head of proceedings, but looked to have a mountain to climb with a circuit to run as he drifted back through the field and traded at 1000 on the Betfair exchange.

Remarkably, JJ Slevin was able to get Home By The Lee back into contention and he was one of three, alongside Bob Olinger and Ashdale Bob, to swarm upon Flooring Porter as the field entered the home straight.

As Gavin Cromwell's staying star began to beat a retreat, a mistake from Ashdale Bob saw him also back-peddling as the Grade Two contest was left to Home By The Lee and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger to fight out the finish.

Rachael Blackmore was still travelling strongly aboard the dual Cheltenham Festival winner as the pair approached the last with little separating them, but when push came to shove it was O'Brien's charge who pulled out more to record a two-length victory.

Assistant trainer Brendan Powell was quick to praise both the winner and his rider. He said: "That is his strong point, staying. He's a three-miler, really.

"He had fitness on his side today and a great ride from JJ. He had a nice break from Down Royal, where he was unlucky there.

"The one thing he does is hit this flat spot, but JJ knows him well and you'd have to say it was nearly ride of the season so far.

"We sent him chasing and he hasn't really taken to it. He's a very decent horse on his day. Before when he ran against Flooring Porter, he was only beaten seven lengths. I said to JJ that this track will suit him if he is on their tails."