Betfair Chase: Protektorat sets Cheltenham Gold Cup dream alight with Haydock victory for Dan and Harry Skelton

Protektorat put himself in the Cheltenham Gold Cup picture with a commanding victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Third behind A Plus Tard at the Festival in March, Dan Skelton's charge reversed that form in style as Henry de Bromhead's 1/2 favourite failed to fire and was pulled up three out.

Bristol De Mai led the quintet along as he sought a fourth victory in the race, but as they went down the back for the second time, Harry Skelton was moving his mount closer to the pace and alongside Nigel Twiston-Davies' gallant grey.

Skelton remained motionless as the field turned for home and simply had to bide his time to catch up with the game Bristol De Mai before cruising into the lead and coming home at a canter.

It was just the winner's fourth attempt at a distance of three miles and above and the sponsors responded by making Protektorat 10/1 from 25s for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and 5s from 12/1 for the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Paddy Power pushed out A Plus Tard to 10/1 from 4/1 for the Gold Cup, with Galopin Des Champs the 11/4 favourite. Sky Bet went 9/1 on Protektorat for Cheltenham in March.

Image: Harry Skelton celebrates as Protektorat clinches the Betfair Chase at Haydock

"We didn't have a plan for beyond this, we are looking at the Gold Cup in the spring because we ran in the race last year," said Dan Skelton. "But I always felt this horse could improve. He's not an old horse, he has had three goes at the trip - once it didn't count it was an afterthought, once was the Gold Cup, and once was at Aintree.

"This today was his fourth go and he is allowed to improve for a lot of reasons. I'm chuffed to bits, it's absolutely magic."

On future plans, he added: "I said in my Racing Post stable tour I may go to the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield during the Winter Million weekend (January 22), or the Cotswolds Chase (at Cheltenham on January 28), but he won't be going to the King George, no way.

"Today is a big stepping stone, but the favourite underperformed. We're going to have to cross swords with them again when they're on a better day. It's always a strong division this and we're proud to have one right up there."

Image: Harry Skelton and Protektorat get a great reception as they return to the Haydock winner's enclosure

Harry Skelton added: "That was unbelievable, I'm not that old, but I've never had that feeling.

"He's just progressing and getting better. The way he jumped down the back, that's what really good horses can do. It was a magnificent training performance first time up. Make no mistake, we were ready today, we're not going to make any hiding of that, we knew today might be our day and it was.

"This horse wasn't easy when we got him from France, we ran him in a hood and he unseated me in at Cheltenham in a juvenile hurdle, he was a bit mad. But everyone has stuck by him and just let us produce him and that's the dream."

Image: Sir Alex Ferguson smiles after watching Hitman and Protektorat win at Haydock

Nicholls: Hitman can rival Bravemansgame in King George

It turned into a glorious day for former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as he celebrated a double as a co-owner with Protektorat and the Paul Nicholls-trained Hitman in the Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase.

Hitman - second on his seasonal reappearance in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree - threw his hat into the ring for the King George VI Chase by completely outclassing his rivals on Merseyside.

Nicholls, who has now saddled eight of the last 10 winners of the race, was suitably impressed and now feels stable jockey Harry Cobden faces a far from straightforward decision next month at Kempton.

Paddy Power cut his King George odds to 7/1 from 10/1 in the immediate aftermath.

Image: Hitman runs out an impressive winner at Haydock under Harry Cobden

"He was a little bit keen at Aintree and needed the run that day. We let him bowl along in front today and he just gallops and jumps," said Nicholls. "He's a six-year-old rated 160 and we've been patient with him. He's run some really good races for a young horse and he's becoming the finished article now.

"He's got an entry for the King George and I'd say that's where we're heading. Harry will have to decide whether he rides Bravemansgame or this fellow and I don't think there's much between them.

"This horse is massively improving and I also think three miles will bring out more improvement.

"He was relentless there - he's a really exciting horse. Wherever Bravemansgame finishes in the King George, he won't be far away."

Botox Has kickstarts dream day for Moore and Quinn

Image: Botox Has on the way to winning the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle

The most valuable hurdle contest on Betfair Chase Day, the £125,000 Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle, went to Southern raider Botox Has (17/2).

Trained by Gary Moore and partnered by talented conditional Caoilin Quinn, the six-year-old battled well on the run in to get the better of Get A Tonic and score by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

It was the first leg of a near 20/1 double cross-card double for Moore with Goshen (6/5) taking the Grade Two Coral Ascot Hurdle a few minutes later.

For 21-year-old Quinn, the victory in the three-mile Premier Handicap was his biggest to date.

Image: Caoilin Quinn celebrates victory on Gary Moore's Botox Has at Haydock

He said: "I'm speechless to be honest. He's a tough horse and I tried to keep him on the bridle for as long as I could. Luckily I was in the right place and handy enough the whole way and when they've come to him I've winged the last and he's really stuck his head down and battled for me.

"He's very brave, the more you ask him the more he gives you so he's a wonderful horse. He's still unexposed and there's still plenty of improvement in him I think as well, so he's exciting.

"I've been with Mr Moore since August and I can't thank him enough. Since I've moved there he's trusted me with some very good rides and hopefully I can keep it up for him now. Things are going very well, this is my ninth winner of the season.

"I'm originally from Downpatrick and moved to Mr (Warren) Greatrex when I was 16 and then I made the move to Mr Moore's in August. Winning a £125,000 race hasn't sunk in yet, but I'm sure it will soon!"

Tolworth target for Tahmuras

Image: Tahmuras landed the Listed Newton Novices' Hurdle at Haydock in great style

Nicholls is targeting a step up to Grade One level for Tahmuras following a clear-cut success in the Betfair Weighed In Podcast Newton Novices' Hurdle.

A winner of a point-to-point, a bumper and on his hurdling debut at Chepstow earlier this month, the five-year-old was the 7/4 favourite stepping up to Listed class.

Cobden had to get to work early in the home straight behind the front-running Sizing Pottsie, but Tahmuras came back on the bridle between the final two flights and pulled five and a half lengths clear on the run-in.

Nicholls said: "He's a lovely horse. He surprised us really with the ease with which he won at Chepstow the other day, he took a step forward from there and that was a good performance.

"He'll go straight to the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown now. The track should suit him better than the easy two miles round here.

"He will get two and a half. He's not the quickest in the world - he was flat out most of the way today but was hard on the bridle going to the last.

"He's a super horse - one of our better novice hurdlers, anyway."

No Cruise Yet toughed out victory in the three-and-a-half-mile Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Handicap Chase for the husband-and-wife team of Jonathan and Sam England.

After cutting out much of the running, the six-year-old was pressed and briefly passed by fellow 9/2 shot Poppa Poutine, but battled back to prevail by a head.

Stainsby Girl led her rivals a merry dance in the Extra Places Any Day With Betfair Handicap Hurdle.

The 16/1 shot was making her first appearance for Nick Alexander, having changed hands for £22,000 since registering successive wins at Kelso for Donald Whillans last winter.

Partnered by the trainer's amateur rider son Kit Alexander, Stainsby Girl built up a clear lead on the second circuit and could not be reeled in.

Fontaine Collonges (7/2) fended off The Big Breakaway in a thrilling finish to the concluding Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase, prevailing by just a head for trainer Venetia Williams and jockey Tom Scudamore.