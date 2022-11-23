Today on Sky Sports Racing: Gordon Elliott takes aim at Hereford with two good chances

The powerful Gordon Elliott yard sends two runners across to Hereford this afternoon with both looking to hold decent chances, live on Sky Sports Racing.

12.50 Hereford - Caldwell Diamond too classy in opener?

Caldwell Diamond will be a likely odds-on favourite in the opener (12:50) for Gordon Elliott, having taken a decent Fairyhouse maiden hurdle earlier this month, with form that usually would be hot enough for this level.

The novice hurdler steps up in trip for this heat under Denis O'Regan, but may not have it all his own way with a couple of interesting opponents.

Kerry Lee's New Found Fame shoulders a penalty after winning at Uttoxeter, but was been pulled up at Ffos Las last time out.

Don't Tell David is another to note on hurdling debut for Nigel Twiston-Davies, having won a Warwick bumper.

2.50 Hereford - Walking The Walk lines up for Elliott

If Caldwell Diamond has done the business in the opener, Gordon Elliott will be hoping for a double as Walking The Walk looks to finally get off the mark at the 25th attempt in the Cultura Connect Agribusiness Recruitment Specialists' Handicap Chase (2:50).

The seven-year-old has some decent form for the level but is clearly hard to win with so could be worth opposing, possibly with Joe Tizzard's Atakan going for his second victory over the larger obstacles.

Venetia Williams has banged in a few winners in recent days and runs Robyndzone here, although the eight-year-old has an 835-day absence to overcome under Charlie Deutsch.

3.20 Hereford - Sashenka bids to concede weight all round

Nine runners go to post in the Jackson Property Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3:20) and it looks a very competitive heat with Last Of A Legend looking to have a good chance for Jonathan Burke and Harry Fry.

A whole host look to have genuine chances, including Sashenka who will aim to defy top weight under Ben Ffrench Davis who takes off a valuable 7lb off her back.

Corey's Courage has won three of her last four over obstacles and makes a seasonal reappearance here for the Olly Murphy team, with Aidan Coleman in the saddle.

