Betfair Fighting Fifth: Constitution Hill to join Epatante in Newcastle Grade One on Saturday, Nicky Henderson confirms

Stablemates Constitution Hill and Epatante are set to face each other in Saturday's Grade One Betfair Fighting Fifth at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing; Not So Sleepy, Pied Piper, Tommy's Oscar and Voix Du Reve complete field of six

Wednesday 23 November 2022 12:13, UK

Constitution Hill could clash with stablemate Epatante in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle
Image: Constitution Hill will clash with stablemate Epatante in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle

Nicky Henderson has confirmed Constitution Hill is set to take his place in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The ante-post favourite for the Champion Hurdle in March was intended to make his seasonal bow at Ascot in the Coral Ascot Hurdle last Saturday, but ground conditions at the Berkshire track saw the Seven Barrows star withdrawn on the day of the race.

That caused attention to turn to Newcastle where the five-year-old was one of six possible runners confirmed at the five-day stage for the Gosforth Park Grade One - a race won by Henderson five times in the last six years and could also feature stablemate and race regular Epatante.

Watch the Grade One Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle from Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on November 26

Speaking on Wednesday, Henderson said: "He [Constitution Hill] was very fit and well last weekend and touch wood he will be this weekend.

"We were hoping him and Epatante wouldn't have to meet at this stage of the season but that's how it has gone.

"It's going to be a proper Grade One race!"

Nicky Henderson celebrates Constitution Hill&#39;s victory in the Supreme Novices&#39; Hurdle
Image: Nicky Henderson celebrates Constitution Hill's victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

The Seven Barrows handler will not be in attendance at Gosforth Park, heading instead to Newbury for their Coral Gold Cup day.

"My heart will be at Newcastle even though my feet will be at Newbury," Henderson added.

Epatante wins the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton under Nico de Boinville
Image: Epatante wins the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton under Nico de Boinville

Henderson's pair currently feature among six entered in the race, along with Not So Sleepy, who finished in a dead-heat with Epatante in last year's renewal.

Gordon Elliott has Pied Piper entered, while Tommy's Oscar (Ann Hamilton) and Voix Du Reve (Iain Jardine) complete the line-up.

