Coral Gold Cup: Le Milos digs deep to beat David Pipe pair in Newbury feature

Le Milos came out on top in a thrilling renewal of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury for Dan and Harry Skelton.

The seven-year-old was making his second start for the stable and was kept handy throughout, jumping well having started as the 9/2 favourite.

Ahead of the second-last, he was able to take up the running as his rivals had fallen away, eventually prevailing from a tough battle to the line with the runner-up, David Pipe's Remastered.

Pipe also saddled third-placed Gericault Roque, with Corach Rambler staying on for fourth.

"We just really fancied him for it, he'd stepped forward so much since Bangor," Skelton said, referencing the horse's victory on his stable debut. "There was definitely some apprehension over the ground, obviously Bangor was very soft but I felt that he'd really stepped forward and I'm glad they put the water on last night.

"There was never any doubt that we were going to run but it just probably helped us a bit. From the back of the last I thought Remastered had got us - I'm actually surprised he didn't as we'd been out there to be gunned down for a while.

"He was so brave for Harry at the last, another stride and we'd have been beaten. If he'd have put one more in then that would have been it, you'd have a different winner. It was just a fabulous race, after last weekend I can't really believe our lucky stars at the moment.

Image: Le Milos holds off Remastered and Gericault Roque in the Coral Gold Cup

"He was full of himself, his skin was wriggling he felt that well. He was in magical shape and I just thought this could happen. The lack of rain was concerning but he is clearly a progressive horse."

Harry Skelton said of the success: "Halfway down the back I was squeezing him, just the whole way to keep the bit in his mouth a bit. I knew he'd keep finding and galloping, but at the same time I didn't want to let him off the bridle early. His jumping was brilliant and that's probably what saved me today.

"He really found for me at the last, only a brave horse would do that. The loose horse (Threeunderthrufive) helped me a bit, when the other horse came to me he stuck his head down a bit further.

"He wasn't getting by. It's just magic. Myself and Dan were spoilt being at Paul's (Nicholls) watching these brilliant races and now we're winning them."

Image: Harry Skelton celebrates victory in the Coral Gold Cup on Le Milos

Pipe said of his second and third-placed runners: "They both ran career bests, the wind op has obviously done a great job with Remastered and Gericault Roque is only six.

"They've run well on what was probably not their ideal ground. Gericault Roque is in the Welsh National, Remastered will go for all the long distance races now. I was not 100 per cent he got that trip but with his wind done, he does get that trip.

"They've gone a good gallop, no prisoners taken. Gericault Roque is half-owned by Caroline Tisdale and there's one race that she's interested in and that's the Grand National, so I expect he'll end up there at some point."

Easy as you like for McFabulous in John Francome

McFabulous will head to the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton with a ringing endorsement from trainer Paul Nicholls, after he easily accounted for two rivals in the Coral John Francome Novices' Chase at Kempton.

A smart hurdler, his chasing career had been held up due to injury, yet he had made no mistake when scoring in a small field chasing bow at Exeter 12 days ago.

The eight-year-old followed up in style, travelling supremely well under Harry Cobden, and jumping with authority as he sauntered to a six-and-a-half-length success from Thyme Hill.

Image: McFabulous ran out an easy winner of the Grade Two Coral John Francome Novices' Chase under Harry Cobden

Nicholls said: "Harry said that is the best he's ever felt. He has had a few niggly issues a couple of times. He had an accident in the yard and fractured a bone in his wither, which meant we couldn't go chasing (last season). Putting him away was the best thing I ever did.

"He will go to the Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day next.

"The great thing is he jumps, he was travelling and he couldn't have done it any easier, to be honest. He was always going to be a chaser whatever he did over hurdles. The circumstance meant we were just a bit held up.

"It doesn't matter what age they go chasing, as long as they are ready to do it. He will be running in the good races from now until the end of his career with a bit of luck."

Luccia laid down a marker for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham when powering to a facile five-and-a-half-length success in the Play Coral "Racing-Super-Series" For Free Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Image: Luccia is the new 5/1 favourite for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after victory at Newbury

James Bowen's mount, making her hurdling debut in the extended two-mile Listed contest, was a smart bumper winner last season and maintained her unbeaten record in fine style.

Tracking a decent pace set by She's A Saint, the Nicky Henderson-trained four-year-old made her move approaching the penultimate flight and drew readily clear.

Luccia was installed as 5/1 favourite with Coral for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.