Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden filly Shining Al Danah seeks hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday

7.25 Wolverhampton - Gosden's favourite faces six in handicap feature

John and Thady Gosden's Shining Al Danah dominates the markets on her handicap debut for the feature contest, the talkSPORT Powered By Fans EBF Fillies' Handicap (7.25).

After finishing down in fifth on her debut at Newmarket back in April, the daughter of Iffraaj went on to win well at Yarmouth before returning from a 164-day to make a successful start on the All-Weather at Newcastle last month.

PJ McDonald gets on board for the first time as she starts with a mark of 83.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's Fiduciary is a fascinating opponent on her second start for the yard having raced in Listed company when last seen.

Tony Carroll's five-year-old Cherish was a winner over this course and distance in September before finishing a close second on her last two starts.

4.25 Wolverhampton - Middleham Park pair headline tight handicap

Prominent ownership syndicates group Middleham Park Racing run a pair of well-fancied horses in the nine-runner Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (4.25).

While Lexington Knight arrives in good form for Richard Hannon after victory over this course and distance last month, Hugo Palmer's Nolton Cross makes some appeal on his third run since a gelding operation.

Keith Dalgleish's handicap debutant Pretty Bouquet is the mount of leading All-Weather Championships rider Kevin Stott, the first of his eight rides on the card.

Arc-winning trainer Sir Mark Prescott sends course and distance winner Genesius back to Dunstall Park having finished a close third behind Lexington Knight here last month.

Image: Leading All-Weather jockey Kevin Stott heads to Wolverhampton for eight rides on Monday

6.55 Wolverhampton - Hat-trick seeker Starjik takes on So Grateful

Having finished a close fourth behind a well-treated rival when last seen, Mick and David Easterby's So Grateful could return to winning form in the 10-runner BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (6.55).

Among his opposition is the hat-trick seeking Starjik who has switched to the care of Stella Barclay since his last win in November.

Getting in at the bottom of the weights, Mick Appleby's Sir Gregory could be popular as he returns from a 103-day break.

Previously third behind So Grateful at Southwell back in July, he is partnered once more by Theodore Ladd.

