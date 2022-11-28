Bryony Frost: King George winner looking to regain Frodon partnership after breaking collarbone in Bangor fall

Bryony Frost is aiming to be fit to partner Frodon at Kempton next month after breaking her collarbone in a fall on Saturday.

The rider was aboard Sir Psycho in the Excel Signs Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor, with the Paul Nicholls-trained runner falling at the second fence.

Nicholls confirmed Frost has broken her collarbone, but outlined the rider's desire to team up with her old ally once again in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day - a race the pair plundered in 2020.

The Ditcheat handler told Betfair: "Bryony is obviously very sore and has broken her collarbone. I think she has sent her scans off to the specialist today to have a look at them. They'll come back to her in a few days' time with their opinion.

"I know she has her sights set on riding Frodon in the King George - that's a month away.

Image: Frodon will go in search of another King George on Boxing Day

"I think that's her aim, but it's just hoping her scan results are OK for her to proceed to aim for that day."

Frodon is currently a 33-1 shot for a second King George title.