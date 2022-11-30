Today on Sky Sports Racing: All-Weather title chaser Kevin Stott heads to Lingfield for seven rides on Wednesday

The busy All-Weather season continues at Lingfield on Wednesday with a huge nine-race card, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 11.25am.

2.25 Lingfield - Greatgadian & Millebosc contest classy handicap

The feature on Lingfield's action-packed afternoon looks very competitive with Roger Varian's Greatgadian heading 10 classy operators in the BetUK's ACCA Club 5 Free Bet Handicap (2.25).

The four-year-old, owned by King Power, has a solid record in similar contests, finishing third at the Shergar Cup and second back at Ascot in September.

He has been given a break since the latter run and now steps up in trip to a mile-and-two-furlongs back on the All-Weather.

Leading All-Weather rider Kevin Stott has seven rides booked in, including Keith Dalgleish's Chichester, a winner on a decent prize at Chelmsford earlier this month.

Also in the King Power colours, Aerion Power could well be popular for Derby-winning duo Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Kingscote after returning from over a year off the track with a decent fourth-placed effort at Southwell last month.

Image: Greatgadian (left) gives chase to Nankeen at Windsor

1.55 Lingfield - In-form G'daay & Meishar top field of 10

Stott looks to hold a leading chance in the Spreadex Sports 100 Refer A Friend Handicap (1.55) as he gets aboard Joseph Parr's hat-trick seeker G'daay.

The four-year-old steps up in class having won twice at Chelmsford in recent weeks and also has a course and distance victory to his name.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's Meishar has run well in defeat over this course and distance on his last two starts, including when third at a big price in a tougher race than this back in October.

Kingscote teams up with William Muir and Chris Grassick on the ever-consistent Mitrosonfire, making his 13th start of the year.

Image: Mitrosonfire (left) wins at Kempton under Martin Dwyer

1.25 Lingfield - Royal runner Blue Missile takes on debutant Reflective Star

The It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (1.25) has attracted 12 well-bred types for the one-mile event.

The race features plenty of big-name stables and owners, including William Haggas' Blue Missile running in the royal colours of His Majesty The King.

She is one of just two with previous racecourse experience having finished fifth of six at Newmarket when sent off favourite on debut.

Charlie Appleby hands a first start to Dubawi filly Reflective Star, who breaks from a tricky stall 11 under Adam Farragher.

Fellow Dubawi newcomer Tarjamah features for last year's winning trainers John and Thady Gosden with Jim Crowley taking the ride.

