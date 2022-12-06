Today on Sky Sports Racing: Gary Moore sends another strong team to Fontwell

Black Gerry lines up in a good handicap chase at Fontwell, taking on the likes of Dan Skelton's Amoola Gold and popular veteran Vision Des Flos; Cobblers Dream also runs at Uttoxeter, while Khabib features on a decent evening card at Southwell
Monday 5 December 2022 15:03, UK
It is pretty rare that Gary Moore walks away from Fontwell without a winner and the trainer looks to have a decent chance in a hot handicap chase on Tuesday's card, live on Sky Sports Racing.
Plenty of old favourites line up here but it might be that Gary Moore's seven-year-old Black Gerry has a little in hand in the Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap Chase (2:05).
He has won on his last two starts, including a competitive race at Exeter last time, although he will have to defy top weight here.
Richard Hobson's Family Business also won a decent race last month at this track and Lilly Pinchin takes off a valuable 3lb, while Champagne Court, Vision Des Flos and Amoola Gold all have plenty of back class and could be dangerous.
Over at Uttoxeter, Cobblers Dream is definitely one to consider in the Grehan Consulting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2:55) for Ben Case and Jack Quinlan.
He split Goshen and Gowel Road on chasing debut last time, and, although beaten a fair way, has been dropped a generous 6lb for that run and this looks an easier, yet still competitive assignment.
Dan Skelton runs winning pointer Sholokjack who already has two hurdles victories to his name, while Anthony Honeyball's Marco Island also makes his chasing debut and is thoroughly unexposed after just three starts.
The evening action comes from Southwell, with Khabib making his 30th career start for Ray Craggs and Tom Eaves in the £20,000 Class 3 BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (7:20).
Alligator Alley tops the weights for the David O'Meara team, having performed will plenty of credit in a decent conditions event at Newcastle on Friday.
He ought to take a bit of beating, although Silky Wilkie beat him three weeks ago and reopposes here for the Karl Burke yard.
