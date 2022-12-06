Today on Sky Sports Racing: Gary Moore sends another strong team to Fontwell

It is pretty rare that Gary Moore walks away from Fontwell without a winner and the trainer looks to have a decent chance in a hot handicap chase on Tuesday's card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.05 Fontwell - Old favourites return in decent chase

Plenty of old favourites line up here but it might be that Gary Moore's seven-year-old Black Gerry has a little in hand in the Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap Chase (2:05).

He has won on his last two starts, including a competitive race at Exeter last time, although he will have to defy top weight here.

Richard Hobson's Family Business also won a decent race last month at this track and Lilly Pinchin takes off a valuable 3lb, while Champagne Court, Vision Des Flos and Amoola Gold all have plenty of back class and could be dangerous.

2.55 Uttoxeter - Cobblers Dream steps back in grade

Over at Uttoxeter, Cobblers Dream is definitely one to consider in the Grehan Consulting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2:55) for Ben Case and Jack Quinlan.

He split Goshen and Gowel Road on chasing debut last time, and, although beaten a fair way, has been dropped a generous 6lb for that run and this looks an easier, yet still competitive assignment.

Dan Skelton runs winning pointer Sholokjack who already has two hurdles victories to his name, while Anthony Honeyball's Marco Island also makes his chasing debut and is thoroughly unexposed after just three starts.

7.20 Southwell - Khabib too strong in feature handicap?

The evening action comes from Southwell, with Khabib making his 30th career start for Ray Craggs and Tom Eaves in the £20,000 Class 3 BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (7:20).

Alligator Alley tops the weights for the David O'Meara team, having performed will plenty of credit in a decent conditions event at Newcastle on Friday.

He ought to take a bit of beating, although Silky Wilkie beat him three weeks ago and reopposes here for the Karl Burke yard.

Watch every race from Uttoxeter, Fontwell and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, December 6.