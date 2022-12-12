Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pop Dancer seeks four-timer at Lingfield for Tony Carroll on Monday

Pop Dancer seeks fourth win in a row for trainer Tony Carroll in feature handicap at Lingfield on Monday, live on Sky Sports Racing; Huberts Dream returns to Lingfield in search of third consecutive victory on the all-weather
Sunday 11 December 2022 13:30, UK
No jumps racing has survived the frost on Monday but there is still plenty of all-weather action to enjoy from Lingfield and Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing.
Trainer Tony Carroll has already accumulated a career-high 81 winners for 2022 and will hope to close in on the century mark as he sends nine runners out on Monday, including five to Lingfield.
Leading the charge is recent hat-trick hero Pop Dancer, who looks the one to beat in the Top Odds Every Day With BetUK Handicap (1.12).
Luke Morris is again on board as the pair return to the scene of last month's most recent victory, for which the five-year-old has been raised another 2lb.
Top-rated Parisiac is an intriguing challenger as he makes a first start for Alice Haynes, having left the care of Bryan Smart.
The son of Kodiac began the season rated 94 after finishing fourth at Listed level as a two-year-old and landed a class three handicap at Doncaster in July.
Conrad Allen's Mick's Spirit finished a fair way behind Pop Dancer at Wolverhampton in early October but is back to his previous winning mark of 68 with Aidan Keeley taking off a useful 5lb at the bottom of the weights.
Huberts Dream has been a revelation since switching to the All-Weather, completing two wins in the space of eight days at Lingfield under Richard Kingscote.
With the Derby-winning jockey now finished for the year, Daniel Muscutt steps in for the ride on Stuart Williams' colt.
James Tate's Royal Mariner is a dual course-and-distance winner from this summer and steps back up to six furlongs after a couple of below-par efforts in recent weeks.
James Fanshawe and Cheveley Park's Compliant, a daughter of Pivotal, was a comfortable winner on handicap debut at Newcastle last time and looks to follow-up off a revised mark of 74.
Mick Appleby's handy mare Finery tops the weights looking for a third victory since September and has Erika Parkinson taking off 5lb.
Cappoquin makes a first start for the prolific George Boughey after failing to get her head in front in 11 starts for Sir Mark Prescott.
