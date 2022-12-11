Hilly Way Chase: Energumene strolls to victory on seasonal return at Cork as Champion Chase hero proves the one to beat again

Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Energumene made a fine start to his campaign with a successful defence of the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

The eight-year-old kicked off last season with victory in this Grade Two contest before coming off second best in a box office clash with Shishkin in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January.

He emphatically turned the tables at Cheltenham in March, however, when providing Willie Mullins with a first Champion Chase success and followed up at Punchestown to confirm himself the undoubted king of the two-mile chasing division.

Faced with just three rivals on his reappearance, Energumene was the 1/9 favourite in the hands of Paul Townend and dominated from the front from the outset.

Having jumped accurately in the main, the Denham Red gelding got a little close to the second fence from home but it did not stop his momentum and he ultimately won hard held by 15 lengths.

Epson Du Houx was best of the rest in second.

Mullins said: "I was a little worried passing the winning post the first time as his eye was caught by something. The end result was great but I don't know if he was feeling something or was looking at the gate or crossing the road, but definitely, I wasn't happy with the way he went around the bend passing the stands.

Image: Energumene and Paul Townend in full flight at Cork

"Paul thought he was idling in front - he was probably in front on his own and there was nothing to make him race. He loves jumping, has a great appetite for it and you are lucky when you have a horse like that.

"We won't make any plans, he is in at Christmas, at the Dublin Racing Festival and the Ascot race is there but we won't make any decision until we see how he comes out of this."

The champion trainer also confirmed his intention to run Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, assuming the Grade One contest is rescheduled after Saturday's meeting was cancelled.

"The weather forecast around Punchestown's area of the country doesn't look good. There is still a good chance Galopin Des Champs will go to the John Durkan, otherwise, we are looking at Leopardstown at Christmas (Savills Chase) or Tramore on New Year's Day," Mullins added.

"There is lovely ground at Tramore, it is safe and if you want to get your horse out and come home safe, it is easier go there. The ground can be very dry at Leopardstown but Galopin has run there and come home successfully before so we'll see. It is all up in the air still."

Impervious impressive in beating Dinoblue

Impervious maintained her unbeaten record over fences with a clear-cut victory in the O'Flynn Group Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase.

The daughter of Shantou was a smart performer over hurdles last season for Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase-winning trainer Colm Murphy, winning at Grade Three level, but looks set to scale even greater heights over the larger obstacles.

Following an impressive chasing debut at Wexford in October, the six-year-old was a 13/8 shot for this Grade Two assignment, with Dinoblue the 5/4 favourite to provide Willie Mullins with a sixth victory in the last eight renewals.

Image: Impervious in action at Cork under jockey Brian Hayes

The latter cut out much of the running, but was unable to resist the challenge of Impervious after the final fence, with three lengths separating them at the line.

The winner is 7/1 from 10/1 with Betfair for the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Blood Destiny emerged as a potential Triumph Hurdle contender after making an impressive Irish debut for Mullins and Paul Townend.

Runner-up at Auteuil on his sole appearance in France, the son of No Risk At All was the 4/5 favourite for his first start for new connections in the Bar One Racing 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.

Always to the fore, the market leader jumped better as the race progressed and quickened smartly in the straight to score by five lengths from Sir Allen.

Image: Blood Destiny and Townend win the Bar One Racing 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle at Cork

Paddy Power cut Blood Destiny to 20/1 from 33/1 for the Triumph Hurdle and Mullins is looking forward to testing his powers at the highest level.

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore combined for a double on the card, with Arctic Bresil and Hiddenvalley Lake shaping like horses destined for bigger and better things.

Point-to-point graduate Arctic Bresil (11/8) readily accounted for Mullins-trained favourite Mercurey in the Bar One Racing Maiden Hurdle, while Hiddenvalley Lake (9/2) supplemented a successful Rules debut at Naas with an impressive display in the Grade Three Singletons Supervalu Stayers Novice Hurdle.

The latter is a 7/1 shot with Betfair for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham.