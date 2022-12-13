Irish Derby: Curragh feature to revert back to Sunday slot with three-day meeting and increased prize money

Last year's Irish Derby was won by Westover, who dismantled a decent field including Tuesday and Piz Badile; next year's race will move to a Sunday, with an extra €250,000 on offer and converts to a three-day meeting
Tuesday 13 December 2022 16:17, UK
Next year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will revert to a Sunday slot for the first time since 2011 with an increased prize of €1.25 million on offer.
The Group One event, which is held at the Curragh and was won by Ralph Beckett's Westover this year, has been supported by the sponsor since 2008.
That partnership will continue into next year and has now extended to include an additional five races on the same card, scheduled for July 2.
The prize money for the Classic, the pinnacle of a three-day Curragh meeting, was previously set at €1million and will increase by €250,000 next season with the full day's racing set to reach to a broader audience now it is a part of the Tote World Pool programme.
Brian Kavanagh, CEO of the track, said: "Dubai Duty Free have been much valued partners of the Curragh since 2002, when they sponsored the Anglesey Stakes, and are a pleasure to work with.
"We are delighted to announce this extension to the Derby sponsorship and the increase in prize money for the Derby itself.
"We are also very pleased that Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day has been selected as a Tote World Pool event and excited about the switch back to a Sunday which will allow the three-day festival to build up to its feature race."
Colm McLoughlin of Dubai Duty Free said: "Sports sponsorship has long been part of Dubai Duty Free's marketing strategy and our title sponsorship of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is in line with our global strategy of promoting both our own duty-free brand and the city of Dubai itself.
"We are pleased with the level of exposure that we continue to generate from this event and being a Tote World Pool event will significantly enhance the global viewership.
"We have successfully sponsored the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for the past 15 years and we are happy to extend our sponsorship, with an increase in prize money, and look forward to working with the Curragh to grow this event even further."