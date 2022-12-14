Race of the Day: William Muir and Chris Grassick team to strike at Lingfield

The big freeze continues to hit UK and Irish racing at the moment but a trio of all-weather fixtures set for Dundalk, Kempton and Lingfield will keep the show on the road.

We go to Lingfield for Wednesday's Sky Sports Racing Race of the Day, and the 2.55 in particular. Nine horses have been declared in the Huge Daily Boosts Only At BetUK Handicap, a Class 4 event over 10 furlongs - Declan Rix has the verdict.

The Groundwork

Just over one full circuit of Lingfield's sharp, left-handed artificial track will greet this field, with the first bend coming up pretty quickly, meaning wide draws are a disadvantage.

In terms of pace, the likes of Capital Theory, Jean Danjou and Beautiful Crown will likely adopt prominent positions from useful draws in a race that may not be strongly-run on paper.

However, the latter might be fresh on his first run in 42 days in first-time cheekpieces so Capital Theory may not get things easy up front, but is well capable of taking a lead.

As of Tuesday, according to the BHA site, the track is set to ride "standard", but it wouldn't surprise to see the surface ride a touch slower after the dry, cold weather of late.

Leading Contenders

Pistoletto

Four-time winner on the all-weather including here at Lingfield, where he also has numerous big runs in the book off higher marks. Started the 2022 Turf season well, but form started to dip at the end, seeing his handicap mark drop. Recent break will need to have freshened him up but will enjoy a return to 10f based on his last run at Kempton 14 days ago, where he was doing all his best work late.

Capital Theory

Three-year-old who was beaten by some smart sorts in a four-run juvenile career. Returned late this turf season with one run - maybe a blessing in disguise given his leggy frame - but two recent all-weather runs were good efforts, for all he won at 2/7 13 days ago, hitting the line well. Just his third run in a handicap here and has obvious claims under Champion Jockey, William Buick, especially if handling this sharper all-weather course well.

Jean Danjou

A €420,000 yearling purchase who likely won't have the career his price tag suggested. The son of Lope De Vega does have his first run in a handicap after three sound-enough runs, seeing him with the ideal profile for a race of this nature. Drops to 10f having competed over 12f last time out, and that looks a good move, but didn't like how he hung left up the straight 32 days ago; maybe it was just stamina? First-time cheekpieces look a good move for this three-year-old.

Snapcracklepop

This will be his first run at Lingfield, but has performed nicely on the all-weather surfaces of Kempton and Wolverhampton. Indeed, the Wolverhampton run came last time out where he shaped like this step up to 10f would suit. Does have a habit of being a touch slow away and also a touch slow into stride meaning he'll need a bit of luck with regards pace from a wide draw in stall 8.

Best of the rest

Masqool would head the rest of this field on recent efforts, especially as he has winning form here and has run well over the course and distance. His latest effort (two lengths behind Snapcracklepop and 2lb better off) is easily forgiven after a poor ride (wide with no cover).

Wide draw is a negative, but dangerous if this turns into a test of speed over the trip. Splendent is certainly one of the more interesting horses in the race at the prices, as a sharp 10f on the all-weather could prove to be right up his street, but he weakened quickly last time out, too quick to make him of confident interest here.

Near identical comments apply to Beautiful Crown who sports first-time cheekpieces. With jockey Harry Burn's 3lb claim, he has a chance off this mark if on-song, better claims than 25/1 suggest, but his recent efforts have been disappointing. Keen-goer Aristobulus steps up to 10f for the first time, not a combination I like, while Blow Your Horn takes a big drop in trip around this sharp track, putting me off.

The Verdict

Unsurprisingly, it looks like a race that may well be dominated by three-year-olds, although Pistoletto must be respected with his good Lingfield form.

With sound gate speed and early pace, the William Buick-ridden Capital Theory looks ideally drawn in stall three to get the perfect position, but at a bigger price, despite a wider-than-ideal-draw, SNAPCRACKLEPOP gets the nod.

He looks well worth another go at 10f on his latest Wolverhampton effort for a team whose horses are running well.

With his habit of being a bit slow away a concern, his chances would be enhanced by those on the front-end taking each other on, as I do feel he is a horse that appreciates coming off a sound gallop.