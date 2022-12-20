Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Gary Nutting seeks value in Newcastle handicap with Richard Fahey runner

With the cold snap over, Gary Nutting has three meetings to choose from for Tuesday's Race of the Day and has come down on an intriguing handicap at Newcastle.

The Top Odds Every Day With Betuk Handicap (4.45) shares top billing at Newcastle on Tuesday, the fifth of seven races there covered live on Sky Sports Racing.

The 0-85 Class 4 contest has attracted seven declared runners, headed by 80-rated duo Tothenines and Straits Of Moyle, who have to concede up to 12lb to their rivals over six furlongs on the Tapeta surface described as standard to slow.

THE GROUNDWORK

Newcastle's straight six furlongs provides a good test for sprinters, the uphill push for home placing an emphasis on stamina.

Our pace chart predicts a strong gallop with Westmorian and Starjik thought the most likely to crack on.

Of the trainers involved in this race, Karl Burke (Tothenines) and Richard Fahey (Straits Of Moyle) have the best course strike-rates over the last three years according to our stats.

LEADING CONTENDERS

Tothenines

Placed both starts off this slightly higher mark at Southwell and Wolverhampton since finishing close third over course and distance in better grade. Drop back in trip may well suit.

Straits Of Moyle

Closely matched with Tothenines on his victory over that rival at Haydock in the summer and done most of his all-weather racing at higher level so interesting now dropping back in class.

Bellagio Man

Big-priced course-and-distance winner early last month in lower grade (Class 5) and carried that form through with near-misses in better company since. In good heart and has to be respected.

Westmorian

Opened his account at the eighth attempt and dropped to five furlongs for a maiden at Southwell recently. Entitled to come on for that first run in six months and only 3lb higher than when narrowly beaten in 13-runner nursery over course and distance last backend.

Barney's Bay

Well treated on the pick of his form, though sole all-weather success in four tries came at Southwell when it was a Fibresand track. Worth a market check.

Image: Barney's Bay (left) battles it out with Quiet Assassin on debut

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

REST OF THE FIELD

Spartan Fighter has eased back below his last winning mark, though hasn't shown much at big prices recently and yard appears to hold stronger claims with Bellagio Man.

Starjik was hammered by the handicapper for winning last two starts for previous yard and was well beaten at a big price on recent debut for this stable.

THE VERDICT

This looks competitive despite the small field and the value, based on early betting, may lie with STRAITS OF MOYLE. He remains open to improvement on artificial surfaces and now dips into calmer waters. Westmorian and Tothenines look the main dangers.