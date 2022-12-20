Off The Fence: Galopin Des Champs flawless in Punchestown return says Barry Geraghty

Barry Geraghty has described Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs’ seasonal reappearance in the John Durkan Chase as “faultless”.

Willie Mullins' star chaser won a fourth Grade One on first run of the season at Punchestown, pulling clear of Fakir D'oudairies to win by 13 lengths.

That victory has saw him cut into 7/4 favourite for the blue riband event at the Cheltenham Festival, with Gold Cup-winning rider Geraghty admitting it was just about the perfect reappearance.

Image: Galopin Des Champs and Paul Townend win the John Durkan

"Oh, he was very impressive in every sense," Geraghty told the Off The Fence podcast. "The one thing we needed to see him do is relax because he did get a little aggressive in his style of racing last season.

"He was a little brave at his fences for the same reason but he was very relaxed from the word go.

"Lifetime Ambition took them along and he switched off and Paul [Townend] was very comfortable at every stage.

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"He was brave at one or two fences but generally he was very clever. He got in close to the third last, pinged the second last, measured the last really well and pulled away from Fakir D'oudairies who is a good horse.

"He beat him 13 lengths so it was a very good performance and you couldn't find any fault for me."

Geraghty was similarly impressed with the chasing debut of 2021 Supreme winner Appreciate It, who won in decent fashion on the same Punchestown card on Monday.

Image: Paul Townend celebrates winning the BoyleSports Gold Cup Novice Chase on Galopin Des Champs at Fairyhouse

He also felt that Appreciate It had enough pace to stay over two miles and attempt a bid at the Arkle, as opposed to stepping up in trip later in the year.

"His jumping was very good and he made it very easy for Paul," he added. "Albeit, he made the last on a long stride and Paul had to give him a squeeze.

"That could've been a costly mistake but he was very professional and galloped away well.

"I think he could step up in trip if he wants but that pace he showed in the Supreme, albeit two years ago in March.

"It wasn't a problem then and I can't imagine it being a problem because he jumps so well over a fence and that's a big help because he finds a bit of speed there."

Meet the Off The Fence team

Barry Geraghty

Now retired after a 24-year career in the saddle which yielded 43 Cheltenham Festival successes, Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey Barry Geraghty returns to At The Races, with whom he enjoyed a fruitful relationship as ambassador and columnist between 2012 and 2019.

An iconic National Hunt rider still well connected and riding work at some of the sport's biggest yards, Barry has won all there is to win in jumps racing and is sure to give Off The Fence viewers raw insight each week.

Vanessa Ryle

A popular member of the Sky Sports Racing on-course presenter team who also fronts The Bloodstock Show, host Vanessa is an avid jumps racing fan, and will be tasked each week with steering her analyst colleagues 'Off The Fence'.

Tony Keenan

attheraces.com's resident Irish tipster and analyst, Tony Keenan has also played a leading role alongside Barry in ATR's Cheltenham Preview Nights in Dublin since 2017.

As sharp-tongued as he is sharp-minded, Tony's regular unique takes and no-nonsense delivery will no doubt keep Off The Fence viewers (and Barry and Vanessa!) on their toes.