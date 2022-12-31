Today on Sky Sports Racing: Uttoxeter and Lingfield see out 2022 with competitive cards on Saturday

Fittingly, there is both top jumps and flat action to enjoy as we see out 2022 on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, all live from 11.50am.

Uttoxeter 1.43 - Blue Stello back on track for Henderson team

The In Memory Of June Taylor Handicap Hurdle (1.43) headlines Uttoxeter's New Year's Eve card, with returning Blue Stello looking like the one to beat in the absence of non-runner Go Dante.

Nicky Henderson's six-year-old hits a racetrack for the first time in 421 days having been last seen winning in the Warwick stewards' room, getting the race over Unanswered Prayers after being bumped on the run-in.

Dan Skelton's Message Personnel had some good form in behind winners last season - including recent Chepstow winner Super Survivor - and makes his first start of the new campaign after receiving a wind operation during his time off.

Toby Lawes is building a strong team of horses and his Lingfield winner Mister Who could have yet more to offer, with David Bass booked to ride.

Top-weight Nickle Back looked like a very exciting novice but he's struggled in his two most recent starts.

Uttoxeter 2.53 - Lydford Lad & Walk In Clover face 14 rivals

An impressive 16 runners go to post for the ecolifefurniture.co.uk Novices' Handicap Chase (2.53), where Harry Fry's Lydford Lad will be high in the betting after an impressive effort on chasing debut when finishing second at Ffos Las.

He was beaten by an experienced rival in the shape of Haldon Hill on that occasion but if he can come on from the run then he'll be hard to beat.

Image: Lydford Lad in action over hurdles at Uttoxeter

Dan Skelton's Walk In Clover also comes here looking for her first win over the larger obstacles. The five-year-old mare has improved with each of her starts over fences and was last seen finishing a narrow second at Southwell last month.

Immortal Fame made a promising chase debut behind Everyday Champagne at Doncaster last month and should give another good showing for Tom Lacey and Stan Sheppard.

Lingfield 2.40 - Marquand & Doyle back in domestic action

The headline contest from Lingfield's New Year's Eve meeting is the Class 3 talkSPORT Download The App Irish EBF Fillies' Handicap (2.40) where the early market leader is William Haggas' Morgan Fairy who goes in the famous Sunderland Holding colours.

The three-year-old filly has two wins from 10 career starts but has been steadily improving over her last few runs and now has a rating of 86, with Tom Marquand taking the ride after returning home following a winter trip to Japan.

Image: Tom Marquand and Hollie Doyle are back in domestic action at Lingfield on Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing

Their main rival looks to be Mark and Charlie Johnston's Wadacre Grace, who did everything but win over course and distance last time out. She gets lumps of weight from her main rival and her course form can't be dismissed.

Hollie Doyle is also back in domestic action and Amanda Perrett's Sayifyouwill is one of five rides for the Sky Sports Racing ambassador.

Watch every race from Uttoxeter and Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, December 31.