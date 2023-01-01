Dipper Novices' Chase: The Real Whacker dominates Cheltenham rivals from the front to set up Gold Cup dream

The Real Whacker stunned his rivals with an outsider's victory in the Paddy Power Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old was a 10/1 chance for the Grade Two under Sam Twiston-Davies, with Paul Nicholls' Monmiral the most fancied of the field as the 13/8 favourite for the race better known as the Dipper.

Jumping exceptionally throughout, the Patrick Neville-trained gelding travelled strongly from the off and was not for catching when striding into an unassailable lead up the hill.

The Real Whacker came home three and a quarter lengths in front of Monmiral, with Betfair introducing him as a 25/1 chance for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Festival and a 33/1 shot for the Brown Advisory at the March showpiece.

Neville is targeting the Festival, but will give his charge multiple options.

Image: The Real Whacker made all under Sam Twiston-Davies to win the Dipper

The trainer said: "He is a big frame and a bit babyish. We will mind him. We dropped him back (in trip), the idea being to put them under pressure, as he jumps so well. He will come back here for the Festival. He'll be entered in a couple - he might even go for the Gold Cup!"

Nicholls retains plenty of faith in Monmiral despite his defeat. He said: "He's still a bit babyish.

"I don't think he did a lot wrong, but he needs to grow up a bit and he'll be all right in time."

Midnight River showed plenty of stamina to give Dan and Harry Skelton the best start to 2023, landing the Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old advertised his credentials when a staying-on third in the valuable Paddy Power Gold Cup at the same venue on his previous run, albeit that was on the Old Course and on quicker ground.

The Midnight Legend gelding jumped with authority and always had the better of Stolen Silver after pinging the last fence, the 6/1 shot recording a two-and-a-quarter-length victory, with the rider's spread-eagled arms celebration with his hands off the reins as they crossed the winning line, speaking volumes.

Image: Harry Skelton performs his 'airplane' celebration as Midnight River heads back in after victory at Cheltenham

Weveallbeencaught will return to the Festival in March after making all the running and justifying 5/4 favouritism in the Ballymore Maiden Hurdle.

Sam Twiston-Davies had to work hard aboard the £210,00 purchase, who was beaten here on his return by Challow winner Hermes Allen, with trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies hinting that the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle - for which he was cut to 12/1 from 20/1 by Paddy Power - would be his preferred option, rather than the Ballymore.

Rapper (8/1) continued the fine form of trainer Henry Daly when staying on relentlessly in the AIS Handicap Chase to score by eight and a half lengths under Richard Patrick.

Fresh from Tea For Free's success at Newbury on Saturday, trainer Charlie Longsdon and jockey Lily Pinchin teamed up again to score with Hector Javilex (8/1) in the three-mile Paddy Power Handicap Hurdle.