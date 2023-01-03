Today on Sky Sports Racing: Queen Of Ipanema out to build on Winter Oaks Trial run at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Wolverhampton hosts a competitive eight-race card on Tuesday, featuring one of the stars of the all-weather season, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 5pm.

5.00 Wolverhampton - Queen Of Ipanema & Dembe lock horns

November's all-weather horse of the month Queen Of Ipanema headlines nine in the BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Apprentice Handicap (5.00).

George Boughey's four-year-old has been a revelation recently, winning five in a row between October and December, earning a crack at the Winter Oaks Trial at Lingfield.

She went on to finish fifth and was far from disgraced in that and now faces a far easier test under Adam Farragher for the first time.

Young 17-year-old jockey Billy Loughnane has been catching the eye recently and he partners Brett Johnson's Dembe, who steps back up in trip after finishing third over a mile at Kempton in November.

Another of the star apprentices from 2022 is Taylor Fisher and he gets aboard the Archie Watson-trained Mafia Power, who has been hitting the frame in recent starts at Wolverhampton and can go well again.

5.30 Wolverhampton - African Star & Al Alaali headline 12-runner maiden

The talkSPORT Powered By Fans Maiden Stakes (5.30) could unearth a decent three-year-old with 12 going to post.

The one that catches the eye on paper is Sylvester Kirk's African Star, a full brother to the Group-placed Ontario and owned by Jeff Smith.

On paper he looks like the one to beat under Luke Morris but he will have his work cut out if he wants to beat the thrice-raced Al Alaali, who arrives here after a disappointing effort when favourite at Kempton last time out.

Stuart Williams has booked the services of Sean Levey as he steps God Of Fire up in trip after running a good race over the mile at Kempton at odds of 66/1 in November.

Image: Wolverhampton hosts a busy eight-race card on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 5pm

7.00 Wolverhampton - Loughnane's Wakai Umi seeks hat-trick

The father and son duo of Mark and Billy Loughnane have lit up a number of Wolverhampton's recent meetings and will hope to be back in the winner's enclosure again with hat-trick seeker Wakai Um in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (7.00).

The three-year-old has had a 50-day break and, despite conceding weight all round, it is offset by the booking of the 7lb apprentice.

Soaring Eagle could be very unexposed and able to make a mockery of her mark on handicap debut having last been seen finishing second behind Great State in a decent-looking novice contest here.

Watch every race from Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, January 3.