Today on Sky Sports Racing: Quality Southwell action including tricky novice race alongside Get In!

Get In returns tonight with Luke Harvey and Jason Weaver taking us through all the action from Southwell, including a particularly interesting novice heat.

6.45 Southwell - Eligible tries to bring up double in feature handicap

Eligible won last time out for the Mick and David Easterby team but he'll probably have to find even more to win again for Joanna Mason in the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap (6:45).

Tylos is the likeliest danger as an unexposed contender for the Archie Watson team - he's making first start for the young trainer after over 200 days off, but that isn't usually an issue for this outfit.

Dancinginthewoods can't be completely discounted either, having won and finished second in last two starts for Frederick Larson and Amy Murphy.

5.45 Southwell - Can in-form Haaland score again?

Haaland made no mistake under young Billy Loughnane earlier this week and is back for more in the talkSPORT Download The App Handicap (5:45).

Gay Kellaway's charge cruised to success at Lingfield on handicap debut last time and is under a penalty here, but could still be well in at the weights.

William Haggas has a rare runner in a Class 6 heat as well and will be worth noting in the market, with Cieren Fallon taking the ride on Aesthetic.

7.45 Southwell - Top quality novice features 84-rated Danger Alert

The most intriguing race of the night comes later on the card, with three highly rated maidens taking on some nice debutants in the talkSPORT Powered By Fans Novice Stakes (7:45).

Danger Alert is the highest rated with a mark of 84 but has ran seven times without victory for the George Boughey team so comes with plenty of risks, whilst John Ryan's The Xo has finished second on both of his starts.

Harry Magnus has a rating of 82 after a placed effort at Wolves last time, while Exceed And Excel colt Inspired Knowhow (Marco Botti) and Havana Grey filly Shine Honey Shine (Karl Burke) both need market checks on debut.

Watch every race from Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday January 6.