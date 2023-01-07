Today on Sky Sports Racing: Irish raider O'toole clashes with Castle Rushen at Newcastle on Saturday

Newcastle hosts a top card of jumping on Saturday, featuring an eye-catching Irish raider, while there are seven races to enjoy on the all-weather at Lingfield, all live on Sky Sports Racing from midday.

1.23 Newcastle - O'toole & Castle Rushen clash in feature

The best of the day at Gosforth Park is the Best Odds Guaranteed At Vickers.Bet Everyday Handicap Chase (1.23) where O'toole will be very popular for the Stuart Crawford team.

He makes his chasing debut having run to a fair level over hurdles, including a smart victory at Down Royal in December 2021, and also boasts good form behind Kilcruit in a bumper. Daryl Jacob rides with a first time tongue-tie added.

Castle Rushen tops a field of 10 with champion jockey Brian Hughes on for trainer Nicky Richards. Things did not go to plan on chase debut at Wetherby over Christmas when the horse unshipped Hughes with the pair seemingly going well.

At the grand of age of 11, Rose Dobbin's Slanelough has seen it all before but proved there was plenty of gas left in the tank when scoring over this course and distance in November.

12.48 Newcastle - Tommy's Oscar the star of the show

Ann Hamilton's stable star Tommy's Oscar heads the field for the Download The Vickers.Bet App Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (12.48) with the eight-year-old bidding to concede weight all-round as he reverts to fences having finished last in the Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle on his last outing.

Rated a huge 19lbs superior to his rivals, he should prove too good if showing the sort of form that saw him finish a good second to Banbridge in a Grade Two at Cheltenham earlier this season.

Brian Ellison's Cormier and Donald McCain's Since Day One will bid to capitalise on any slip-ups from the favourite.

The latter, the mount of Hughes, made a winning start over fences at Ayr before chasing home Miah Grace here over course and distance last month.

Cormier was a good sixth in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham when last seen and is very interesting on chase debut.

Image: Tommy's Oscar returns to fences after failing to fire in the Fighting Fifth

2.20 Lingfield - Barenboim & Red Flyer contest strong handicap

The Betuk Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap (2.20) is the feature contest on a busy card at Lingfield, with Barenboim looking the one to beat against six rivals.

David O'Meara's five-year-old has won three of his last five starts including at Kempton in December, with Jason Watson in the plate once again.

Leading all-weather rider Kevin Stott makes the trip south and gets aboard Roger Teal's Marion's Boy, a runner-up on his last start at Lingfield and marked up 1lb for that effort to a mark of 74.

Obsidian Knight and Red Flyer both have course and distance wins to their names and should go close in a fascinating contest.

Watch every race from Newcastle and Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, January 7.