 Skip to content

Shishkin setback as Nicky Henderson confirms star to miss Silviniaco Conti Chase after 'flipping his palate'

Shishkin facing 10 days off after he 'flipped his palate', meaning he will miss the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton on January 14; Nicky Henderson's star holds entries in Ryanair Chase and Gold Cup at Cheltenham in March

Friday 6 January 2023 18:21, UK

Shishkin
Image: Shishkin had been aimed at a run in next weekend's Silviniaco Conti Chase

Nicky Henderson has reported that Shishkin "flipped his palate" in a piece of work this week and will need 10 days off while the problem is resolved.

While the procedure is not a major one, a new plan for the rest of the season will now need to be mapped out.

Having won his first 10 completed starts over obstacles, Shishkin has been beaten in his last two outings - pulling up in last season's Champion Chase and finishing a distant third behind Edwardstone on his reappearance in the Tingle Creek at Sandown.

Watch the Winter Million on Sky Sports Racing!
Watch the Winter Million on Sky Sports Racing!

Don't miss Lingfield's lucrative Winter Million Meeting, including Grand National hero Noble Yeats, live on Sky Sports Racing from January 20-22.

Following his most recent eclipse, Henderson stated his intention to step Shishkin up in distance and has not even entered his 2021 Arkle winner for the Champion Chase this time around.

He does, however, hold entries in the Ryanair Chase and, intriguingly, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, while the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton next weekend had been mooted as a potential pre-Festival target.

Trending

Jaydon Lee on board Shishkin on the gallops at Nicky Henderson&#39;s yard
Image: Jaydon Lee on board Shishkin on the gallops at Nicky Henderson's yard

Speaking in his Unibet blog on Friday, Henderson said: "After working earlier this week Nico (de Boinville) reported that Shishkin made a noise. We've never heard any noises from him before, not even a murmur, but Nico said there was a noise and we've investigated it and scoped him and he'd basically flipped his palate.

"It was clear and obvious. Essentially his palate is displacing, which is surprising as we've never heard it in a race but it's highly like that it was indeed happening in a race. It's a very easy fix but it's 10 days off.

Also See:

"We've got to do it, we'll get on with it and get it done. It's a common old problem and a very easy thing to fix, but it's got to be done."

Energumene v Edwardstone in Clarence House showdown!
Energumene v Edwardstone in Clarence House showdown!

Don't miss Edwardstone and Energumene's big clash in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 21, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Around Sky

2 for 1 Football Channel Offer