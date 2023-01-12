Clarence House Chase: Will Edwardstone vs Energumene live up to the 2022 Ascot thriller?

Last year's Clarence House Chase showdown between Shishkin and Energumene was widely considered the race of the year, with Willie Mullins' and Nicky Henderson's two-mile superstars battling all the way up the Ascot straight in a tussle for the ages.

Clashes with a large amount of hype around them can disappoint, but last year provided a classic that no one will forget in a hurry, and one half of that match-up looks set to return for another blockbuster battle.

Energumene - now a Champion Chase hero - is poised to make the trip across the Irish Sea again to take on young pretender Edwardstone, himself a Cheltenham Festival winner after a flawless performance in last year's Arkle.

We take a look back at last year and consider the prospect of another epic at Ascot next Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Will it top last year?

Well, it will take some doing! Last year's epic Clarence House Chase clash between Shishkin and Energumene was hotly anticipated and fully lived up to the billing with the pair of two-mile heavyweights locking horns all the way up the straight in a memorable match-up.

Paul Townend and Energumene looked to have the defending Champion chaser in trouble turning for home after kicking from the final turn.

Image: Shishkin is set to step up in distance after his Sandown defeat

But Shishkin was galvanised by Nico de Boinville, edging back into the contest at the last fence before powering into the lead in the final 100 yards.

It would be Energumene and Mullins who had the last laugh, though, winning the Champion Chase on heavy ground at Cheltenham while Shishkin was pulled up in the first mile of the race.

Energumene has continued that flawless run with an easy success at Cork, while Shishkin could only finish third in the Tingle Creek at Sandown and will now step up in trip.

Edwardstone the new British challenger

If Shishkin's powers are beginning to wane, one could argue that Edwardstone is very much the up-and-coming two-mile force on this side of the Irish Sea.

You can make several comparisons with Edwardstone, in that both horses have won the Arkle and Tingle Creek Chase for their respective owners.

Shishkin was certainly the more-hyped of the pair, having remained unbeaten when completing prior to his run in last year's Champion Chase.

Image: Edwardstone clears the last fence on his way to winning at Sandown

But while Edwardstone was a more modest hurdler, he has thrived since taking on the larger obstacles.

After being brought down on his chase debut, Edwardstone rattled off five successive victories, including Grade One glory in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase and the Arkle Challenge Trophy, before possibly going down to a fresher rival in Gentleman De Mee at Aintree.

And his return to action this season was sparkling in the Tingle Creek, putting away defending champion Greaneteen and Shishkin in emphatic fashion, winning by nine lengths.

What chance for Edwardstone?

As for how likely it is that Edwardstone can defeat the defending Champion chaser, you would think a victory over Energumene is more likely to come at Ascot rather than Cheltenham.

Both horses have Festival victories to their name, but crucially Energumene was beaten in this race last year by Shishkin, and that will surely give Edwardstone fans hope for a similar outcome.

The betting itself has Energumene as a general 8/13 shot, with Edwardstone in at around 11/8 - roles reversed from last year when the Irish contender was the slight underdog to defeat the Arkle winner.

Image: Energumene and Paul Townend clear the final fence to win The Bar One Hilly Way Chase at Cork

How do they bet for Cheltenham?

There is not much in it for the betting at Ascot next weekend, but Energumene remains the overwhelming favourite to land the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Mullins' star two-miler is the 8/11 favourite for the race, with Edwardstone next in at 9/4. Energumene's stablemate Blue Lord is a 6/1 chance and Greaneteen is at 14/1, with 20/1 or bigger the rest.

Watch the Clarence House Chase on Saturday January 21, live on Sky Sports Racing.