Today on Sky Sports Racing: Red-hot Billy Loughnane looks to keep up winning streak

Billy Loughnane has already lost his 7lb claim and will no doubt be on the hunt for more winners at Newcastle before heading Stateside, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.30 Newcastle - Zealot could be out again

Apprentice rider Loughnane gets a first ride on the in-form Zealot, who was only fourth in his bid for a five-timer at Southwell and looks to get back on track in the SCU Selects Expert Tips By BetUK Handicap (2:30).

Dream Harder is another who was on a winning streak before what was still a decent third at Lingfield on Saturday - Ben Sanderson takes off 3lb for the Ian Williams team.

Crystal Delight romped to victory under Jim Crowley last time for the William Jarvis team and makes his handicap debut from a mark of 83 under Kieran Shoemark.

3.00 Newcastle - In-form rivals clash in hot handicap

Several runners in the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap (3:00) have decent recent form in the book, none more so than Mick Appleby's Fast Style with leading all-weather rider Kevin Stott in the saddle.

Dingle also made a welcome return to form last time for the Julie Camacho team at Southwell - Graham Lee takes the ride.

Course-and-distance winner Roudemental should also go well having disappointed last time, while Ron O will also try to bounce back for Ray Craggs.

1.30 Newcastle - Bradley pair top four-runner field

The talkSPORT Powered By Fans Handicap (1:30) has just the four runners but still remains a trappy affair, with Nick Bradley Racing owning half of the quartet.

Karl Burke's Naomi's Charm was an easy winner last time at Southwell and could well follow up for young rider Pierre-Louis Jamin, while Look Back Smiling was second last time out.

Blueflagflyinghigh is very unexposed and could well improve on his second handicap start for Michael Bell, while Richard Fahey's Gincident is out again after winning last time at Wolverhampton.

Watch Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday January 25.