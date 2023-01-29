Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sedgefield, Southwell and Fontwell all star on busy Sunday of jumping action

Straight off the back of a super Saturday on Sky Sports Racing, there are three more top jumping cards to get stuck into on Sunday, all live from 12.50pm.

2.00 Sedgefield - Al Zaraqaan tops field of eight in headline handicap

Jockey Nick Scholfield has hit the ground running since his return from an injury-enforced four-month layoff and could get another winner on the board if Al Zaraqaan bounces back to form in the Vickers.Bet Handicap Hurdle (2.00) at Sedgefield.

Archie Watson's six-year-old has won two of his four starts this season and drops in class for this contest after finishing down in seventh in the Hogmaneigh at Musselburgh on New Year's Day. He carries top weight but looks the one to beat on paper.

The ex-Aiden O'Brien trained Matchless has found a new lease of life going jumping for Jenny Candlish and comes here on the back of an eye-catching win at Catterick last time out in Class 4 company.

Brian Ellison's mare Salsada looked impressive when bolting up over course and distance in October 2021 but was then twice beaten at short odds and returned from a 220-day break.

Image: Matchless has won two of his four starts over hurdles

1.50 Southwell - Monte Igueldo faces five in bid for four-timer

The Class 3 At The Races App Market Movers Handicap Chase (1.50) headlines a strong jumping card at Southwell, where Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's Monte Igueldo features.

He has won all three of his starts this season including two victory over fences last year and a mark of 126 looks very lenient.

Top-weight Calico goes for the in-form team of Harry and Dan Skelton but he carries 12st and hasn't won a race since March 2021.

Donald McCain's Heartbreak Kid is a useful performer and drops in grade after finishing down the field in seventh in the Castleford at Wetherby over Christmas.

Image: Calico in action under Harry Skelton over hurdles

2.50 Fontwell - Gordon's Coolvalla seeks four-timer for local trainer

Fontwell officials have been offering a £300 travel allowance to trainers who have to travel more than 150 miles to get to the course and they've been rewarded with a strong 8-runner field in their feature contest, the Vickers.Bet Independent Family Owned Bookmaker Handicap Chase (2.50).

Despite the nationwide interest, it's a local trainer who saddles the favourite Coolvalla. Chris Gordon's seven-year-old is unbeaten in three starts over fences and two of those wins have been at Fontwell. He's been given a rise of 11lbs for his last win but that might not be enough to stop him.

Harry Whittington's Juniper looks a worthy advisory as he is also going for a fourth win on the spin. The improving nine-year-old will be partnered by Daryl Jacob who has two wins from three rides on the horse.

