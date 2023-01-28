Cleeve Hurdle: Gold Tweet causes Cheltenham shock with successful French raid on Grade Two prize

There was a win for France at Cheltenham when Gold Tweet ran out a convincing victor in the Dahlbury Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle.

Searching for his fourth win in the key Stayers' Hurdle trial, the eye was drawn to the smooth-travelling 13/8 favourite Paisley Park as the pace began to quicken coming down the hill for a second time.

But with Aidan Coleman soon pushing away without response aboard Emma Lavelle's stable star, it was left to Gabriel Leenders' French raider to cruise into contention and he overtook long-time leader Dashel Drasher shortly after the last before registering a cosy three-length success.

Although sent off at 14/1 there was no fluke about the victory and Gold Tweet was introduced into the Stayers' Hurdle market at 8/1 by race sponsors Paddy Power - although connections will need to decide whether to supplement the six-year-old for a return to Prestbury Park in the spring.

Leenders said: "It is a dream. I was a lad for David Pipe and Nicky Henderson and a long time ago I said I would come for a run here with a horse and today we are here and we win - it is a dream.

Image: Jockey Johnny Charron wavs to the crowd at Cheltenham as Gold Tweet is led back in

"In France I have won a Group One, but this is the first time I have a runner in England.

"He travelled well and ran a brilliant race. In my head this horse was the first one that I thought had the right profile to run well here. The way he was acting and running in France, we always thought he had the profile to run here.

"He has not been entered in the Stayers' Hurdle, so we don't have any plans. We don't know."

Image: Paisley Park could only manage a well-held third under Aidan Coleman

Editeur Du Gite and Edwardstone served up a thriller in the Albert Bartlett Clarence House Chase with Niall Houlihan on the former getting the better of a photo finish.

Gary Moore's 14/1 shot set the pace out in front in the rearranged Grade One contest, with Amarillo Sky joining him in the early exchanges.

Champion Chase star Energumene, who was beaten in an epic race by Shishkin last year at Ascot, stalked the pace under Paul Townend and delivered his challenge before the last.

Image: Editeur Du Gite (near) heads up the run-in in the Clarence House Chase ahead of Energumene and Edwardstone

Tom Cannon on Edwardstone, the 2022 Arkle and Tingle Creek winner, came from the rear and was the widest of the three at the last, picking up and heading the eventual winner in the final furlong.

Energumene's chances of victory were burst with a last flight error, staying on for a distant third in the end.

Meanwhile up ahead, Houlihan and Editeur Du Gite rallied on the run-in to get back past Edwardstone and claim a famous victory for the Moore team.

Sky Bet reacted by easing Energumene to 6/4 from 4/6 for the Champion Chase in March, while Edwardstone shortened to 7/4 (from 9/4) and Editeur Du Gite was cut to 9/2 (from 16s).

Ahoy Senor roared back to form with victory in an eventful renewal of the Grade Two Paddy Power Cotswold Chase.

Runner-up in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on his only previous visit to Prestbury Park, the eight-year-old had struggled this season in open company and was winning for the first time since taking the Mildmay Novices' Chase four starts ago.

Image: Ahoy Senor jumps to the front in the Cotswold Chase

Derek Fox was content to track Bryony Frost and Frodon on the first circuit and although Sounds Russian shot clear during the second lap of the New Course, a juddering error from Ruth Jefferson's charge four from home gave the pack chance to close the gap and most crucially Ahoy Senor the opportunity to ensure an all-northern finish to this Grade Two contest.

Neck and neck jumping the last, the duo were soon embroiled in a terrific tussle up the Cheltenham hill with Ahoy Senor prevailing by one and a half lengths and Grand National hero Noble Yeats a further length back in third.

Betfair went 10/1 from 50s for the blue riband in March, while Coral offer slightly bigger odds of 12/1.