Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase: Thedevilscoachman awarded Grade Three after Ramillies interference

Thedevilscoachman was awarded victory in the stewards' room following a dramatic conclusion to the Finlay Ford At Naas Novice Chase.

Five runners went to post for the Grade Three contest, with the Willie Mullins-trained Ramillies the 13-8 favourite to follow up a successful fencing debut at Thurles last month.

Amirite and Rachael Blackmore took the quintet along for much of the three-mile-one-furlong journey, with Ramillies always his nearest pursuer under Paul Townend.

With Cheltenham winner Chemical Energy weakening disappointingly, it turned into a three-way fight, with Amirite and Ramillies joined by Thedevilscoachman and Bryan Cooper halfway up the home straight.

The drama began after jumping the second fence from the finish, with Noel Meade's Thedevilscoachman (100-30) seemingly having the door closed on him when going for a gap between the front pair.

Cooper angled his mount wide of his rivals to mount his challenge on the run-in and was clawing back Ramillies all the way to the line, but the latter held on by a neck.

However, following a subsequent enquiry the stewards reversed the result.

Prior to the placings being amended, Mullins' assistant David Casey said: "There was a bit of race-riding at the back of the second-last and I think Paul just held his position.

"He's a grand horse and stays well. He seems to have put it together better over fences than he did over hurdles.

"He's in the National Hunt Chase and to me he looks like a horse for that, but the trainer will make the decision. He did it well and Paul said he was happy all the way round."