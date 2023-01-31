Today on Sky Sports Racing: Goshen returns to chasing at Lingfield for Gary Moore team

The enigmatic Goshen returns to chasing to spice up a Tuesday card at Lingfield for Gary Moore, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.15 Lingfield - Goshen goes back chasing

Goshen's fanbase could be set for a white-knuckle ride as he makes a second attempt to win over fences in the At The Races App Market Movers Beginners' Chase (1:15).

The seven-year-old didn't look a natural over the larger obstacles when making his chase debut at Ascot earlier this season, but has been given a second opportunity by the Gary Moore team.

Christopher Wood (Venetia Williams) and Quel Destin are his two rivals, with the latter looking to improve after two poor runs in a row for champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

Image: Paisley Park goes clear of Goshen to win his third Grade One Long Walk Hurdle title

6.00 Southwell - Trio contest hot Fast-Track Qualifier

It's a slightly disappointing field of three who line up in the BetUK Conditions Stakes (6:00), an All-Weather Championships Fast-Track Qualifier where Alpha Capture should take all the beating.

The three-year-old didn't have the greatest run when finishing behind the re-opposing Shouldvebeenaring, but it wouldn't be a huge shock if that form is reversed with Tom Marquand in the saddle.

Glorious Angel is already having her 18th career start but has won three in a row for Grant Tuer and deserves her chance in a race of this quality.

2.50 Ffos Las - Williams lines up one for UK debut

The feature Allan John (AJ) Memorial Handicap Hurdle (2:50) at Ffos Las has attracted a good field of 13 with plenty worth a second look in the market.

That includes Venetia Williams' Zertakt, who makes UK debut off the back of winning at Auteuil over 200 days ago and has been given a handicap mark of 127.

Top Target has been in excellent form and lines up for the Kim Bailey team, whilst Mr Muldoon bounced back to form for Dr Richard Newland last time and is one to consider.

Watch action from Ffos Las, Southwell, Newcastle and Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday 31 January.